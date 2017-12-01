New CBD Oil Information Marketplace Is For Comparison Shopping Says CBDReporter.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) December 1st, 2017

The new CBD Oil Information Marketplace from CBDReporter.com is a timesaving tool for consumers shopping for CBD oil products. CBDReporter is not a store and does sell products but instead provides one stop shopping for information about various leading CBD products, so consumers can do easy side-by-side product comparisons in one place.

CBDReporter is an information portal. Consumers can find Product Profile pages from various leading CBD companies as well as new product offerings, as well as reviews. There are new CBD products popping up on a regular basis and many of these new companies are expected to create Product Profile pages on the site.

CBDReporter.com is like an Amazon for CBD products except that CBDReporter does not sell products and does not get involved in the transaction. Customers go to CBDReporter for basic product comparison information and then if they wish to make a purchase, they go directly to the product company's website.

There are numerous companies making and selling CBD products that have emerged over the last few years such as CW Hemp, Receptra Naturals, CBDPure, Endoca, Green Gorilla, NuLeaf, Bluebird Botanicals, Kannaway and many others. CBDReporter also offers a section on its’ website offering a CBD Domain Name Marketplace where buyers and sellers of CBD domain names can list CBD-related domain names for sale. Domain name speculation for names related to CBD, hemp, cannabis and marijuana has been active over the past few years, mirroring the growth of these new market niches.

CBDReporter.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website founded in 2016 featuring brand profiles, ratings and reviews of popular CBD products.

CBDReporter.com advises consumers to avoid any CBD brands that make any health claims about their products since any potential benefits are speculative until proven thus any such claims are inappropriate. CBDReporter.com further advises consumers to consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before using products containing the ingredient CBD, also known as cannabidiol, especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

About CBDReporter.com

CBDReporter.com is a media company based in New Brunswick, NJ, that operates a CBD Product Information Portal.