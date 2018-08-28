New BOSS Service Provides SMSF Outsourcing Direct to Financial Planners

BOSS’ SMSF outsourcing offer provides Financial Planners the opportunity to have their clients’ Self Managed Super Funds set up from administration work all the way through to their audit needs

August 28th, 2018

We all know clients are susceptible to being poached, but perhaps none so susceptible as a financial planner with a new client that requires their SMSF account set up. Normally, when a financial planner brings on a new client they not only throw away potential profit by handing over the setup of their clients’ SMSF account to an accounting firm, but an accountant that works with an in-house financial planning division may also end up taking that new client from them. Generally, that’s what has been the potential outcome..…. until now.

BOSS’ newest service allows financial planners to work directly with an SMSF outsourcing team who will never have any kind of contact with their clients which takes away the worry of losing them. On top of knowing clients are theirs to keep, the new service is completely white label so all the work done can carry the financial planner’s logo. BOSS’ discreet SMSF outsourcing service means financial planners can now offer their clients a one-stop-shop. From SMSF account setup (via specialist software), record keeping, preparation and lodgement of SMSF tax returns, drafting letters to the owner of the super fund (using the financial planner’s logo) to preparing work papers and SMSF accounting reports for an auditor (BOSS can use its audit partner if desired), plus everything else in between, is all taken care of by the SMSF outsourcing service specifically for financial planners wanting to add more profit to their margins.

The seamless process leaves a financial planner with only two things to do, take care of their client relationship, (BOSS never has contact with their clients) and pass on data for BOSS to take care of everything. It doesn’t get much better than that!

“The majority of times a financial planner gets a new client they hand over their client’s details to an accounting firm to have their super funds set up and then managed by an accountant,” says Lee Court, marketing manager for BOSS, “however, that’s money the financial planner is literally leaving on the table. Now that we’re offering a wholesale priced white label SMSF account setup service direct to financial planners, they can either pass on the savings on the SMSF account setup to their clients or apply their own margin. We’re finding this offer has been a big win for BOSS but an even bigger win for financial planners who seem to be very happy with this type of arrangement.”

Although SMSF outsourcing as a service for accounting firms is nothing new, the chance for financial planners themselves to work directly with an outsourcing company using a unique service created especially for the financial planning industry, means wholesale pricing just got even better…..

About BOSS, BACK OFFICE SHARED SERVICES PTY LTD

BOSS (Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd) was founded in 2004 to provide skilled accountants and bookkeepers on a full-time, part-time and casual basis to commercial enterprises, accounting and financial services firms in Australia.

BOSS India is a subsidiary of BOSS Australia and runs just like an ultra-modern paperless Australian public practice because the Director and Accountancy Practice Principal, Peter Vickers, has been operating his own successful Australian public practice for over twenty years.