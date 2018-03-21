New BOSS Outsourcing Accounting Freedom Service Upends Bothersome HR Issues for a Fixed Rate

BOSS launches the Freedom Service to free companies from paying for unnecessary full-time accounting and administrative staff.

Lindfield, NSW, AU (PRUnderground) March 20th, 2018

Sure, every business gets busy at certain times of the year. Take May 15th for instance, that’s a moment when a full-time accountant is handy to have in-house. But what about the other times of year when, though still employed, the day-to-day chore of keeping the books isn’t quite as involved. Unfortunately, businesses still have the chore of keeping up with management issues like employee sick leave, high recruitment and training costs, annual leave, and poor performance which leads to dreaded write-offs. What if there were a way companies could sidestep all that by reducing their in-house staff without sacrificing productivity at any time of year. Now, there is. Back Office Shared Services (BOSS) comes to the rescue with their newly-launched Freedom Service. It’s an outsourcing accounting service that offers a fixed fee for dedicated accountants, bookkeepers, or administrative staff all trained in each client’s specific procedures. Welcome to freedom.

Designed to fit the needs of business owners to a tee, the Freedom Service is all about keeping jobs on budget. With no startup costs and convenience top of mind, the outsourcing accounting team can be scaled up or down within a week’s time to help manage workload according to necessity alone. As dedicated bookkeepers and accountants have been trained to know each client’s systems, they hit the ground running. The same staff tackles work projects every time BOSS is called upon to help. All that’s required is a commitment to a minimum of fifty hours of work per month. Should that workload amount go up, more pros can be added to the team. To manage costs, clients are billed the same fixed-fee rate for the extra time used.

Available to discuss a free trial via phone, Lee Court, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS said of the new service, “Idle full-time accountants are a drain on any business during the slow periods. It’s completely unnecessary to have them on board when BOSS’ outsourcing accounting services can make sure all your accounting needs are handled. We go to great lengths to make sure our team is on point. They can do BAS, financials, SMSFs, ITRs, company tax returns and trusts. Now you can know exactly how much a job is going to cost you from the start. How nice to eliminate write-offs and increase productivity. A free trial starts with a simple call.”

To hire a virtual accountant visit www.boz.com.au.

About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in Australian and New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS’ overseas offices and never at offsite locations.