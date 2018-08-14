New Book on Startups & Venture Capital by Dileep Rao Shows Chasm Between Myths of VC & the Reality of Billion Dollar Entrepreneurs

Over 90% of America’s Most Successful Entrepreneurs (Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs) Did ***Not*** Follow the Venture Capital Playbook

Minneapolis, MN (PRUnderground) August 14th, 2018

In a world obsessed with venture capital, Nothing Ventured, Everything Gained shows how entrepreneurs can take-off without VC (or how more than 90% of America’s most successful entrepreneurs took off without VC). Professor and former VC Dileep Rao wrote book to help the 99.9 percent of startups who will not get VC, the 80 percent who will fail with it, and the rest who can control the venture and the wealth created by delaying VC.

Billion-dollar entrepreneurs (BDEs), who built billion-dollar ventures (in sales and valuation) from startup, used two methods to grow:

• VC Method, where VCs control. This method focuses on the opportunity and replaces the entrepreneur. Dr. Rao was a VC and has written books on VC for the NY Times and AMA.

• BDE Method, where entrepreneurs control. Dr. Rao has now documented the method used by more than 9/10 of America’s BDEs to avoid or delay VC, and stay in control.

“Dileep’s new book, Nothing Ventured, Everything Gained, points out that entrepreneurs can build successful ventures with skills and smart strategies; and shows you how entrepreneurs like me did it without venture capital. If you want to build your business and stay in control, read this book. It is invaluable.” – Glen Taylor, Owner, Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx, Minnesota Star-Tribune, Founder, Taylor Corporation

To celebrate the launch of “Nothing Ventured, Everything Gained”, a free copy of the e-book The Truth About Venture Capital: Why Billion Dollar Entrepreneurs Avoid It or Delay It is available at www.dileeprao.com. Dr. Rao will also be hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) as well as appearing at book groups, conferences, and start-up events.

About Dr. Rao

Dileep Rao, Ph.D. is a former VC and is now a professor of high performance entrepreneurship & venture financing at Florida International University, Stanford University, & U of Minnesota as well as in executive MBA programs in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Previously, he financed 450+ ventures using equity, debt and leases and has managed 5 turnaround companies.

He speaks and consults with Fortune 1000 corporations and governments in finance-smart business development to grow high-potential ventures by developing high-performance entrepreneurs.

Dr. Rao is a contributor to Forbes.com – his column can be viewed here.

www.dileeprao.com



