New Book Earthships Warns of Greatest Disaster in Human History

New climate change novel Earthships begins in 2030 and humanity is going underground as earth becomes a ravished planet. A family survives and fights to save humanity.

Bonnie Jane Hall is the author of Earthships: Growing Up In the Climate Shift. The book is a futuristic novel that uses scientific research, but creates reader interest through a strong female protagonist and story. Hall spent the last 20 years studying the works of climatologists and other scientists before writing Earthships.

According to Hall, “Hurricanes like Harvey, Irma and Maria were enhanced if not caused by climate change. She quotes scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, “50 inches of rain in Houston! This is a shot across the bow.”

Hall comments that, “We are experiencing more intense killer hurricanes, cyclones, flooding, fires and earthquakes due to global warming.” “The Gulf Stream has been on fire with 33% above normal highs after averages never above 73 degrees,” said MIT’s Norm Chomsky PhD. Hall goes on to say,”The hottest year on record was 2016. This heat enhances the intensity of weather-related events and the worst is yet to come and sooner than we can imagine.”

Earthships: Growing Up in the Climate Shift is the first in a series of novels by Hall and it begins in 2030. It follows a family’s struggle to prepare for and survive the disastrous effects of climate change and to build underground self-sustaining fortresses to protect animals and humans. Hall remarks that, “Readers will gain many practical ideas for taking positive action and survival skills as they face more intense climate catastrophes.”

Maya Agger said the following in a review of Earthships: “This is one of the best science-based fiction books I have ever read! It is a neglected subject in this genre and this book gives the reader a lot to think about in terms of awareness and what they can do to change things for the better. It will change your life!”

Dan Bloom, editor of The Cli-Fi Report writes “Earthships goes where no cli-fi novel has gone before–underground. I am looking forward to the entire series.”

The kindle and print versions of the book can be found on Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XX3B7BW/ (Kindle)

https://www.amazon.com/dp/0692859969/ (Print)

About Bonnie Jane Hall

Bonnie Jane Hall enjoys using her artistic talents for both art and writing. A gifted storyteller, she also enjoys writing research-based fiction and non-fiction.

EarthShips: Growing Up in the Climate Shift is the first book in her speculative, science-based fiction Earthships series. She also recently penned a true story, Reaching the Shore: A Story of Survival, Courage and Endurance, about herself and her son Davin, who faced major obstacles and extraordinary trials with great courage.

Bonnie is a former interior designer and has travelled the world.