New BBW Dating App Curvy is A Tinder-like App Where Slim Chicks Are Not Welcomed

Curvy, a new BBW dating app for big single women and admirers, had been released on the App store and Google Store recently.

United States (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2017

Being overweight might be a curse or a blessing. They might fall in various life aspects as well as in searching love. That’s not an easy deal to get someone’s attention if you do not look slim and gorgeous. Fortunately there are many gaps which need to be filled up in the world of Internet and CURVY takes an advantage of this.

Curvy is a new in the hood, bbw dating app where slim people are not allowed to enter! It’s an innovative way to meet and greet singles across the world that are in a struggle with weight and kilogrammes which comes with a Tinder-like features.

There’s no place for slim and fitness people, only fatty and curvy ladies and gentlemen can enter.

Curvy opens a new way for overweight people and change the world’s view about people being fat. There’s no need to be ashamed of extra kilogrammes anymore since apps like Curvy will help you out in find a love of your life.

“We just want to make a happy spot for everyone who is worried about weight and curves here and there” – said Josh Z., Founder of the application Curvy.

“Love has no size and no one shall be judged by extra “X” on the clothes label. With Curvy I want to be break stereotypes that overweight people can’t be happy and have everlasting relationships. Actually they CAN and Curvy is a great proof of this.”- He continued.

It’s safe to say that Curvy is Tinder minus slim & fitness people. To meet awesome singles worldwide all you need to do is swipe right or left in order to get a match. Sounds simple enough?

For now, Curvy does not have a formal verification process for members to exclude slim people, but looking at the app itself, from the first glance at its members we can say that Curvy is not a place for fit freaks. There’s no space for guys who are in love with XS size girls.

“We agree that some dating apps are paid from the very beginning and do not offer much to its users. With Curvy you have a variety of choice either to be a free member or a paid one”- claim Josh Z. , The Founder of Curvy app.

Curvy is a new concept and product, which becoming a HIT and most downloaded dating application for fatty people already.

Curvy, an app for a big woman and their Admirers are now available on App Store and Google Play. It’s free to download and play with. For more information about Curvy app visit here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/curvy-bbw-dating-big-women-date-singles-hook-up/id1123420297?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.freebbwdatingapp

