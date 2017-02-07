New Bassibag Offers Parents a Travel Crib, Changing Station and Diaper Bag, All in One

Like many first time parents, Dana Sisk and her husband found themselves researching a multitude of baby products. Needing a multi-function diaper bag that was both attractive and affordable, Sisk developed a practical solution. The Bassibag was born from her storm of creative necessity and is both functional and cute to carry.

“Our Bassibag is unique because it is one (lightweight) bag that is capable of serving three functions,” said Sisk. The three in one bag serves not only as a diaper bag but also as a travel crib and changing station. It serves a valuable and practical function as a crib when away from home as well as a clean and sanitary changing station while traveling to your destination. “It has plenty of room for all of the normal baby necessities as well as an insulated bottle bag,” Sisk added.

To add to the Bassibag’s appeal, it is also stylish. “I combined my love for bright colors and patterns with the need for practical utility in order to design a bag that would meet our needs and still be cute to carry,” Sisk said. The Bassibag features contemporary and attractive fabrics.

The Bassibag has been met with great applause and customers have been extremely satisfied with their purchases. “I love my Bassibag! I take it everywhere. It’s so versatile and makes traveling so much easier!” is what one happy customer had to say.

Dana Sisk, creator of the Bassibag, resides in Durham, N.C. with her husband and daughter.

About Designermadesunshine

