New App Veg is "Rescuing" Vegan Users From Tinder

Veg, a vegan dating App, has been launched in Apple Store to rescue vegan users from Tinder.

The Vegan Dating App “Veg” is entering the App Store and it has been designed to get high success for the vegan dating relationships. Just like any other App, the Vegan Dating App allows you to meet new people and date them as well. Moreover, you would not have to suffer from any hassle about meeting any meat eating person there. This is because it is strictly for those who are vegans and are looking for vegan dating.

One of the main reasons why this App decided to make its entry into the vegan dating world is that the founder of the App, James Anderson had a friend who was looking for vegans of his choice to date with. “With the struggles of dating the meat eating individual where he couldn’t even kiss his meat eating girl friend properly, my friend just wanted to give up the idea of getting into any relationship ever. Using the Tinder App was what made it worse since he met many fake vegans. He wanted a serious relationship and someone he could get married to. And Tinder wasn’t giving him this, where it is filled with scammers who are just there for sex.” James said.

James exclaimed that, “Tinder is just one out of the whole sea of the dating apps where his friend was wasting his time and money both. In the end, he got nothing from it, instead it made him hate the fact of dating even more.” And this is the reason why he decided to develop the App Veg with real serious vegans.

One of the main perks about the Vegan Dating App Veg is that it has a perfectly straightforward and easy to use design. When a person creates an account, they would have to make all their interests clear, and the App would use this information to show them profiles that match their interests. Moreover, they would be given a list of profiles when they log in to make a match. And if they like someone, they can swipe right, and if they do not like the person, they can wipe left to the next profile.

After profile is created, the management will review and approve each profile seriously. This doesn’t allow you to come across any fake accounts. Unlike Tinder, you can be sure that the person you are meeting is a real vegan. Added to this, there are many exquisite features and security option in the App. This included the messaging, the advanced filters, the verification badge that is genuine unlike Tinder, and the blogs to help those who wish to be vegans and date someone. Furthermore, the privacy options in the App help you block the person whom you do not wish to see or let them contact you. If you find something wrong or have some complaint about the App, the 24*7 customer service is ready to help you with immediate results. This is another place where Tinder lacks in.

If you are interested in this vegan dating App, you can download it from Apple Store or visit our site goveggier.com for more information.

