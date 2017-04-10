New App Curvy is “Tinder Minus Fitness and Slim Chicks”

Curvy, which is "Tinder Minus Fitness and Slim Chicks"​, has just announced its global launch through the App Store and Google Play.

New York (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2017

Most people love hot girls with a slender body, good figure, or athletic shape. But the new app, CURVY, says no to all these women. In fact, their profiles will be blocked if they try to register! This BBW dating and hookup app, Curvy, is directed at full figured women and those who admire them.

Swipe based dating apps are increasingly common methods for singles to meet one another. The most famous of these apps, Tinder, gives users the ability to swipe left or right, depending on their interest, or lack thereof in a potential match. Users are given relatively little information about the potential match. Many users make decisions exclusively based on their appreciation for the individual’s picture. This approach can lead to a glorification of body images which closely match a societally imposed ideal.

Curvy, a recently launched app similar to Tinder, hopes to provide a positive forum for users whose bodies don’t match that standard image. In this app, which operates very similarly to Tinder and other swipe based apps, a user must be either a full figured woman with curves or a potential partner who admires them.

According to the parent company, BBWORNOT, this app “acts an an interesting and fun meeting and communication platform for big sized men and big beautiful women.” The program is designed to carefully filter out scam or fake profiles in order to provide users with only the best quality potential matches.

The company aims to encourage individuals who don’t fit the standard ideal of beauty to embrace their images and have fun. They encourage potential users that “if you have long hesitated or run away from dating simply because you feel embarrassed about your size, it is time to break out of your shell and connect with hundreds and thousands of big beautiful women and big sized men just like you”.

According to the company, thousands of new users join every day. This social media style app features a variety of top rated features, including the ability to freely message your matches without requiring a premium membership. Users also have the option to search for matches locally or worldwide. The program additionally features extensive security settings enabling users to thoroughly protect their privacy to their desired level.

The Curvy app is a free to download app compatible with both iOS and Android based systems. It can be found in iTunes and the Google Play Store:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1123420297

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.freebbwdatingapp

