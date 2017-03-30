New App Casualx Is “Tinder Minus Marriage-Minded Daters”

Casualx, which is "Tinder Minus Marriage-Minded Daters"​, has just announced its global launch through the App Store.

Casualx, a brand new dating app designed for casual relationships, has just announced its global launch through the App Store. The app, which is “Tinder Minus Marriage-Minded Daters”​, is set to change the dating game, pairing those who are interested in casual sex and having a good time with others who share the same expectations.

Michelle Li, the CEO of Casualx, noticed that many of her friends treat Tinder as a hookup app, and were running into issues with Tinder when they were matched with people who were looking for a serious relationship. Her friends were wasting a lot of time with matches who weren’t compatible. Also, they were running into awkward moments when they tried to initiate casual sex and were rejected by daters who were interested in relationships.​

“Those who use Tinder to find partners for casual sex with no strings attached often find the experience confusing and frustrating when they are matched with people who are looking for serious relationships.” said Michelle Li. “There should be a pure hookup app to weed out marriage-minded daters, which can save time for people seeking a simple hookup.” This is why she decided to create the app Casualx.

The basic design of Casualx is very similar to Tinder. Users are shown a photo of the person whom they could potentially match with and can swipe right to match with them. The Casualx team manually reviews the new profiles every day in order to avoid the fake profiles and scams that are often faced on Craigslist.

Also, the app has a number of excellent privacy features that make it easier for daters to seek out casual sex without everyone in their social circle knowing about it. These features include pattern locks and private albums. Casualx is currently available on the App Store. The Android version is in development and will be released soon.

Anyone interested in trying out this revolutionary new dating app can download it from the App Store or visit casualxapp.com to learn more.

