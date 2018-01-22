New And Established CBD Oil Brands Use The CBD Marketplace To Reach Customers Says CBDReporter

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

The CBD Information Marketplace on CBDReporter.com is like a department store for CBD products except that CBDReporter does not sell products. What the site does do, however, is provide a sort of library of information about the various CBD brands so consumers can compare most of the popular brands in one location, see here http://CBDReporter.com

CBDReporter is a timesaver for shoppers. Instead of bouncing around through search engine listings, CBD shoppers can get all the basic information and product comparisons about most CBD brands in one place. Then, if they are interesting in purchasing a product then go directly to the brands website for more detailed information or to make a purchase.

Consumers can read various brand Product Profile pages as well as some reviews from various established CBD companies in addition to many new brands. Since the CBD Oil Information Marketplace on CBDReporter is now in its roll out phase, the company is offering special pricing for CBD Product Profile pages in addition to attractive rates for display advertising. CBDReporter is advertiser supported and CBD companies can subscribe to brand profile pages or do display advertising, or both.

There are numerous established as well as new companies offering CBD products including brand names like NuLeaf Naturals, Receptra Naturals, CBDPure, Endoca, Green Gorilla, Bluebird Botanicals, Kannaway Pure CBD, Bota Hemp, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, CW Hemp, Herts Hemp, Endoca, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, Vita CBD, Rick Simpson Oil, CBDPet, Canna Pet, Innovet, Pet Releaf and more.

The CBD product market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. The CBD market should not be confused with the legalized marijuana market. CBD comes mostly from industrial hemp and most CBD products do not contain any THC, the ingredient that produces the marijuana psychoactive effect. The legal cannabis industry is forecast to reach over $50 billion by the investment-banking firm Cowen & Co. as more and more states are expected to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana over the coming years.

Companies interested in setting up a product profile page in the CBD Oil Information Marketplace can inquire via the contact page on CBDReporter. CBD companies interested in advertising should also use the same contact page. The site also features a section for CBD, hemp, cannabis and marijuana related domain name aftermarket sales. Domain name owners can list domain names for sale on the site by contacting CBDReporter.

CBDReporter.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website founded in 2016 featuring product brand profiles and reviews of CBD products.

CBDReporter.com is a media company based in New Brunswick, NJ, that operates a CBD Product Information Portal.