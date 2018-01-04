New AMAZON Deals in 2018; Dragon Ninja launches new FDA approved First Aid Kit with FREE Shipping!

Dragon Ninja Tactical Gear continues to expand its reach into the sports and outdoors US market by launching innovative new First Aid Kit with FREE Prime Shipping!

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) January 4th, 2018

Happy New Year! New Year, New You?

2017 Saw the company launch 3 new products since their inception back in October. This year the founder says the small business will launch at least two more products within the first quarter of 2018. This week they released their newest sports and outdoors companion, the Dragon NInja Waterproof First Aid Kit. The Dragon Ninja First Aid Kit Meets and Exceeds FDA OHSA/ANSI standards and holds 120 pieces. It includes everything you would need in an emergency and is tailored and pieced together for travel and for the sports and outdoors markets but would also be perfect for home use. It's color is camouflage and sports the Classic Dragon Ninja Logo in the bottom right corner. Right off the bat I noted the high quality of the waterproof and abrasion resistant material and double zipped pocket. Upon opening i was shocked at the individual quality of the instruments within the case and the storage capabilities. I delved into the case a little further to find a compass, a disposable cold compress, a cpr mask, tweezers, a sewing kit, alcohol wipes, gauze, medical tapes, many bandages, a whistle, and many many other items, over one hundred more to be exact. The number of items the kit included is impressive considering the kit only measures 9x6x3 inches and weighs in just over a pound. The pockets that hold the gear are housed by super thick plastic waterproof pouches to store and protect the contents in diverse conditions. The Kit is ideal for cars, travel, hiking, camping, fishing, boating, tactical, and survival needs. It would make an amazing kit to store in the car for travel, and also for churches, camps and schools.

Dragon Ninja is a small family run business located in the heart of music city, Nashville TN. Their products are always incredibly innovate and durable and have a diverse amount of uses. Their roots are in tactical gear so their products are always a step above in durability and quality. The Dragon Ninja Brand is similar to brands you would find in bigger retail stores such as REI or Dick's Sporting goods but offer a better value and price than you would find at big box retail giants. Dragon Ninja offers 90 day money back gaurantee on all of their products and FREE PRIME SHIPPING to Amazon PRIME Members making a purchase a No brainer. Their customer service in unparalled and offers a 100% customer satisfaction offer.

You can find out more about this Nashville Based small business by going to dragon-ninja.com

