New Albany First Church of God Announces 1st Annual “ForNewAlbany” Festival to be Held September 8th

On September 8th, 2018, New Albany, IN will see New Albany First Church of God showcasing the city’s free resources and services in the sure-to-be-fun #ForNewAlbany fest.

New Albany, Indiana (PRUnderground) August 13th, 2018

New Albany, Indiana will be exploding in positivity in a fun day of activity and information this September thanks to the hard-working community-minded team from New Albany First Church of God. In exciting news, the church recently announced they will be holding the first annual #ForNewAlbany event, packed with fun for all ages with food trucks, cotton candy, bounce houses, live music, and many nonprofit vendors appearing, along with a showcase of New Albany’s free resources and services available to the community. The not-to-be-missed event will be on September 8th, 2018 from 11 am – 2 pm at the New Albany Amphitheater. The excitement surrounding the event is already high.

“Here at New Albany First Church of God, we are FOR New Albany,” commented Pastor Terry Blackford. “The 1st annual #ForNewAlbany event is designed to bring the community tighter together, to celebrate the organizations that are serving New Albany and to have a day of nice, clean, fun surrounded by friends and loved ones.”

According to New Albany First Church of God, some highlights of the groups and programs appearing at the event will include the New Albany Library, the YMCA, Clean Socks Hope, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Hope of Southern Indiana, New Albany Animal Rescue, and Lettuce Learn, to name just a few. The New Albany Fire and Police Department will be on location giving kids the chance to tour their fire trucks and learn about what they do for the City of New Albany, to help keep it safe.

New Albany First Church of God delivers their high-energy worship on Sundays at 10:30 am, featuring fellowship, inspiring sermons, and contemporary uplifting songs. All are encouraged to attend and the congregation follows a “come as you are” spirit, where people will be seen attending wearing everything from suits and ties, to t-shirts and shorts.

To learn more be sure to visit https://www.nafcog.org.

About New Albany First Church of God

Our mission is fostering discipleship by embracing people and restoring their connection to Jesus Christ. Our vision is to inspire passion and purpose to transform lives through Jesus Christ.