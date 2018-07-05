New A-GAP Survey Reveals 73% Believe Technology Has Adverse Impact On Their Personal Relationships

Poll Stats Suggest We’re Hopelessly Addicted to Our Mobile Devices And Losing Meaningful Connections with Ourselves and Those Around Us

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) July 5th, 2018

A-GAP, a non-profit foundation dedicated to providing people with clarity, unity and simplicity in a tech-free environment, released survey findings today that indicate those polled are aware their heavy reliance on cell phones and mobile devices is affecting their lives, but aren’t generally willing to disconnect from them.

The survey of over one thousand randomly selected men and women, aged 18 – 45, from across the United States, reveals a growing concern that our dependence on tech may be unhealthy – and yet over 90% reported not wanting to give up access to their social media accounts. Despite an apparent addiction to today’s mobile technology, over 60% freely admit that quitting this technology would probably give them higher quality, more meaningful relationships.

Among the survey’s chief findings:

73 percent of those surveyed say technology has an adverse impact on human relationships

78 percent of those polled say technology has an adverse impact on professional performance

71 percent say they wouldn’t know how to spend time if they didn’t have technology

39 percent say the increased use of technology has hurt their personal relationships with family and friends

36 percent say they are distracted and lose focus because of technology

60 percent say being connected affects their personal time and spiritual well-being

33 percent report losing sleep due to their use of technology

91 percent say they don’t want to disconnect from friends and family on social media

68 percent said if they quit technology they would have more time for self-reflection and spiritual growth

60 percent said no technology would mean higher quality, more genuine relationships

“I’m especially concerned about how the digital world has taken my daughters – and now my granddaughter – away from some of life’s greatest gifts, the ability to interact with others, and nature, on a spiritual and personal level,” says Marygrace Sexton, A-GAP’s Founder. ”These alarming survey statistics show how non-stop digital distractions impede our ability to form meaningful relationships with others and how it disrupts the overall restorative quality of our down time.”

Meaningful personal relationships weren’t the only sacrifice people were making in exchange for their love affair with technology, over 70% reported that checking emails and social media was affecting their professional work performance as well. And yet only about 20% admitted they could disconnect from the internet for longer than a day or two.

“When people break away from their mobile devices they begin to see just how dependent they’ve become on them,” observes Bethany Baker, A-GAP’s Executive Director. “A-GAP helps them shed that dependence, which leads participants to a sense of liberation and discovery that allows them to take back control of their lives.”

A-GAP, the foundation that conducted the survey, sponsors one-of-a-kind weekend reprieves aimed at taking participants on a journey to clarity, unity and simplicity in a tech-free environment. The organization hosts intimate journeys, held in natural spaces, where participants can rediscover the value of contemplation and introspection – while strengthening their spiritual resolve. The ultimate goal of A-GAP’s programs is to create freedom from technology so that people can engage in community, explore creation, enhance creativity and execute change. Participants walk away from the program with the tools to re-image technology as a useful part-time tool, rather than a full-time, always-on companion.

“A-GAP is all about reassessing and redefining one’s relationship with self and others. It’s a time for personal reflection, free from the mundane activities technology continuously asks us to react to,” says Natalie Sexton, President of A-GAP. “Our participants find that once they rediscover clarity, unity and simplicity of getting to know themselves and others, they are able to create a genuine and calming balance in their lives.”

For the complete A-GAP survey findings, please go to: The A-GAP SURVEY

To learn more about A-GAP visit AGAP.life

About A-GAP

A-GAP is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit foundation that shows people the value of taking “a gap” from their digital lives and rediscovering the joy of solitude, contemplation and rejuvenated spirituality. It was founded by Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s CEO, Marygrace Sexton and her daughter, Natalie.