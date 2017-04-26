New 2017 TV Shows To Delight Fans With Return Of Classic Shows And Stars Says SatelliteWerx.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

This year promises to be an excellent TV viewing season with a number of exciting new offerings on cable, premium cable, and traditional broadcast network television as well as on streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. Some of the new shows features the return of mega-hits from the past such as the return of Twin Peaks with two original stars from the show along with show creator and director David Lynch, Star Trek, Cloris Leachman, Pierce Brosnan and more

Twin Peaks premieres on May 21st on Showtime. The original groundbreaking David Lynch series about a small town with lots of strange characters and stranger things happening returns with many familiar faces, including Sherilyn Fenn and Kyle MacLachlan. The return of Twin Peaks on Showtime with Lynch, Fenn and MacLachlan is one of the most highly anticipated shows for 2017.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ premieres in the Fall 2017 on CBS. The show is set about ten years before the original series. This Star Trek will have new enemies, new adventures and an interesting new crew. The cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones to name a few. Many Star Trek fans were not happy with the last series ‘Enterprise’ and they will expect nothing but the best when this show finally hits the small screen.

‘Legion’ premiered in February on FX. This is not your average comic book show. The hero of the show David Haller, played by Dan Stevens, is a man who has struggled his whole life with mental illness and as a result, has spent much of his time in hospitals or mental health facilities. But is he really suffering any mental illness? Even though there are ties the world of X-Men along with all the special effects and unusual powers that come with that, ‘Legion’ dares to be different and spend time inside the head of a character, a character who sees things very differently than most of us do.

‘The Son’ premiered on April 8th on AMC. In his first full time TV gig since Remington Steele many years ago, Pierce Brosnan returns to the small screen as a Texas oil magnate in the 20th century, trying to expand his empire while dealing with a less than helpful heir and the clear objections of the Mexican rebels. What will make this show so potentially interesting is not only the back story for Brosnan’s character but how the show will also try to tell the historical story on how the Lone Star State came to be.

‘American Gods’ premiered in April 2017 on Starz. Basing a show off a book by Neil Gaiman puts the producers on the right track. The story revolves around an ex-con named Shadow Moon who is caught between a war of gods i.e. the old mythological giants versus the new gods of American consumerism. With an excellent cast that includes Gillian Anderson, Cloris Leachman, Crispin Glover and Ian McShane as the Norse God Odin, this show could be a big hit.

