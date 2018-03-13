Neutral Third-Party Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Investigation Offered by Tyler Allen Law Firm, PLLC

Tyler Allen Law Firm, PLLC, is expanding its employment law practice to provide neutral third-party sexual harassment and discrimination investigation.

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) March 13th, 2018

Tyler Allen Law Firm, PLLC, is expanding its employment law practice to provide neutral third-party sexual harassment and discrimination investigations. The law firm is led by Mr. Tyler K. Allen, a Phoenix employment lawyer who was recently named one of the top 3 employment lawyers in Phoenix by Three Best Rated.

Mr. Allen’s law firm will utilize its resources and legal experience as a proven Phoenix employment lawyer to provide impartial third-party sexual harassment and discrimination investigations for the Phoenix business community. A core value of Tyler Allen Law Firm is that no Arizona employee ought to be subjected to sex and gender discrimination that needlessly stands in the way of an employee’s ability to thrive in the workplace. Further, no company should stand idly by and ignore the possibility of workplace sexual discrimination or harassment.

To this end, Mr. Allen’s firm aims to help both employees and employers who refuse to accept sexual harassment in the workplace with a neutral, third-party investigation that solely aspires to arrive at the impartial and objective truth. As part of this practice area expansion, the law firm is also now providing workplace investigation training that better equips Arizona companies with the knowledge needed to promote a safer, compliant workplace for all Arizona workers.

Tyler Allen Law Firm, PLLC’s neutral investigations and workplace training services enhance and protect company culture by ensuring that no company bias will impede an employee’s right to fair inquiry into the truth. With this recent practice area expansion, Tyler Allen Law Firm aspires to become a leading provider of neutral workplace investigations for victims of workplace harassment and Phoenix employers who agree that workplace discrimination has no place in Phoenix.

In addition to these services, Tyler Allen Law Firm, PLLC has also earned a reputation as a leading law firm for matters pertaining to Arizona Criminal Defense, Traffic Law, Estate Planning and Family Law. No matter the legal need of a client, Tyler Allen Law Firm provides superior legal representation that helps clients understand their legal options in order to make an informed legal decision.

For more information about Tyler Allen Law Firm’s third-party investigator service, contact:

Tyler Allen Law Firm, PLLC

4201 North 24th Street, Suite 200

Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-456-0545

About Tyler Allen Law Firm, PLLC

Tyler Allen Law Firm is a highly regarded Phoenix law firm dedicated to providing legal counsel that will help you understand Arizona law and your legal options.

Tyler Allen Law Firm’s other practice areas include Criminal Defense, DUI and Criminal and Civil Traffic Defense, Family Law, Estate Planning and Employment Law.

For more information about Tyler Allen Law Firm, call (602) 456-0545 to receive legal counsel from one of the most trusted lawyers in Phoenix.