Nerd Boss LLC Launches Kickstarter for Line of New Products

The Geek Chic Lifestyle Brand Goes to Crowdfunding for Catalog Expansion

Bellingham, WA (PRUnderground) September 21st, 2017

Today at 9:00 AM PST, Nerd Boss LLC launches a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to fund a new line of geek chic apparel and merchandise featuring their flagship Nerd Boss lifestyle brand. Nerd Boss LLC has successfully sold Nerd Boss products at comic book conventions all around the country and through various online storefronts since 2013.

“We’ve taken Nerd Boss as far as we can by ourselves,” said Nerd Boss LLC Founder & CEO Shon Bury. “Our hope with this Kickstarter is to finally bring Nerd Boss to the larger nerd and pop culture community.”

The campaign includes a variety of Nerd Boss apparel and merchandise that backers can receive before anyone else. These include: t-shirts, tank tops, hats, nail files, leggings, and cosmetic bags–as well as other premium items. Retailers will also be able to back the campaign and sell these items at their storefronts.

The products have been sourced and designed by Nerd Boss LLC. The crowdfunding campaign is simply to raise funds for manufacturing. The campaign will end at 12:00 pm PST on October 27th. There are a variety of stretch goals that can be unlocked for backers if funding goes past its original goal. You can back the project now by going to: http://originalnerdboss.com/

About Nerd Boss LLC

Nerd Boss LLC is an apparel and merchandise company focused on making nerd-focused clothing and accessories. Nerd Boss LLC is run by a bunch of professional nerds from the board game, video game, trading card, and comic book industries. Nerd Boss is a lifestyle brand dedicated to embracing who we are, Nerd Bosses!