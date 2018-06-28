Neousys Technology launched Nuvo-7000 series, Intel® 8th-Gen Core i7/ i5 Fanless Embedded Computer

Neousys Technology announced the latest fanless embedded controller, Nuvo-7000 series, powered by Intel® 8th Generation Core™ processor and Intel® Q370 chipset.

Taipei, Taiwan (PRUnderground) June 28th, 2018

Neousys Technology today announced their latest fanless embedded controller, Nuvo-7000 series, powered by Intel® 8th Generation CoreTM processor and Intel® Q370 chipset (formerly Coffee Lake). As the latest member of Neousys’ Nuvo series, Nuvo-7000 features remarkable performance boost, rich I/O connections, flexible expansion and wide-temperature operation.

Benefited by the 6-core/12-thread configuration of Intel® 8th Generation CoreTM processor, Nuvo-7000 series delivers up to 50% computational performance gains over previous generation platform. It also incorporates cutting-edge computer technologies like USB 3.1 Gen2, M.2 NVMe SSD and Intel® OptaneTM memory for ultimate system performance. Its plethora of on-board I/O ports (GbE, USB and COM) feature sophisticated protection circuits making it rock-solid even when under stress from ESD and power surges.

Nuvo-7000 series features multiple Neousys patented add-on technology options such as Cassette module, MezIOTM interface and supercapacitor-base power-backup solution for extra functionalities. Users can install off-the-shelf PCIe and PCI add-on card(s) into the expansion Cassette; select MezIOTM module for extra functions such as DIO, RS-232/ 422/ 485, GbE, USB3 or ignition power control; it is also compatible with PB-2500J, Neousys’ patented supercapacitor-based power-backup solution. “With the system being immune to severe environmental conditions, such as high/low temperature and ESD/surge, the addition of PB-2500J further allows Nuvo-7000 systems to handle power fluctuation and unforeseen power outages. The combination of PB-2500J and Nuvo-7000 redefines embedded ruggedness and offers an extra piece of mind.” said Dennis Chen, product manager of Neousys.

Nuvo-7000 series inherits its’ predecessor’s superior thermal reliability, capable of operating from as low as -25°C (cold boot) to +70°C (100% loading) and it also comes with a dependable power design allowing DC power input from 8 to 35 VDC. Several models are available depending on user preference, including Nuvo-7000E (single PCIe card accommodation), Nuvo-7000P (single PCI card accommodation), Nuvo-7000DE (dual PCIe cards accommodation) and Nuvo-7000LP (low-profile chassis with hot-swappable 2.5” drive bay). Neousys will begin shipping Nuvo-7000 series to customers starting from the first week of July. Other GPU-aided edge computing (Nuvo-7160GC) and in-vehicle applications (Nuvo-7100VTC) systems will be available in Q3 and Q4. For more details, please visit: www.neousys-tech.com.

About Neousys Technology Inc.

Neousys Technology is provider of fanless embedded computer in Taiwan. Our mission is to offer extensive lines of products ranging from embedded computing to measurement and automation I/O in multiple form factors to meet requirements of mission-critical applications in industrial automation, vision and video analytics applications.