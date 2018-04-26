Neousys Technology Honored by Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards Program

Neousys announced it was presented with a Bronze Award in the Vision Systems Category at Annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards presentation, held during The Vision Show in Boston, MA. Nuvo-6108GC is Neousys' response to advanced GPU-accelerated computing and is applicable to applications such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning and CUDA computing.

Taipei, Taiwan (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2018

Neousys Technology, provider of fanless embedded computer, today announced it was presented with a Bronze Award in the Vision Systems Category at Annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards presentation, held during The Vision Show in Boston, MA. A panel of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies recognized Neousys Technology’s latest GPU computing platform as an industry leader.

“We are honored to receive Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards three times in a row,” said Chris Ni, Product Director for Neousys Technology. “GPU computing is a popular emerging technology and has been a hot topic in the last five years. Nuvo-6108GC is Neousys’ response to advanced GPU-accelerated computing and is applicable to applications such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning and CUDA computing.”

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design said, “This prestigious program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Our 2018 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry.”

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:

Originality

Innovation

Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users

Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed

Leveraging a novel technology

Neousys’ Nuvo-6108GC is the world’s first industrial-grade GPU computer integrating NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 and an Intel® Xeon® processor. In order to sustain high level GPU performance in industrial environments, Nuvo-6108GC features patented cold air intake design to effectively dissipate heat generated by the graphics card. The unique design guarantees operation at 60℃ with 100% GPU loading and ensures Nuvo-6108GC’s reliability for demanding field use.

About Neousys Technology

Based in Taiwan, Neousys Technology is a provider of fanless embedded computers. We offer high performance and reliable products with innovative design. With an experienced engineering team, application-oriented features are integrated into our embedded systems. Our products serve as ideal solutions for automation, machine vision, in-vehicle, transportation, GPU computing, surveillance and video analytics.

About The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at The Vision Show 2018 held in Boston. MA, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

