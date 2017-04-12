Neousys Launches Nuvis-5306RT Series, A Powerful Machine Vision Controller

The Nuvis-5306RT vision controller features an Intel 6th gen Core i7/i5 CPU, integrated vision-specific I/O, Real-Time Control and GPU-Computing

New Taipei City, Taiwan (PRUnderground) April 12th, 2017

Neousys Technology, a leader in machine vision controller, today launched Nuvis-5306RT series featuring Intel® 6th Gen Core™ i7/i5 processor paired with Intel® Q170 Platform Controller Hub. It is the world’s first fully featured machine vision controller in a compact footprint that integrates exceptional computing power, built-in camera interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O controls.

Nuvis-5306RT provides a powerful machine vision platform with integrated LED lighting controller, camera trigger, encoder input, pulse width modulation (PWM) output and digital I/O, to simultaneously connect and control all vision devices. With Neousys’ patented technologies, Deterministic Trigger I/O (DTIO) and NuMCU (based on MCU-based architecture), they manage all vision-specific I/Os and allow users to program a deterministic timing correlation between input and output signals in microsecond scale. In addition, the innovative NuMCU technology grants users full control of MCU by integrating programming environment, run-time download/debug capability, to achieve comprehensive I/O control.

Nuvis-5306RT features rich I/Os that include four IEEE 802.3at PoE, four USB 3.0, four USB 2.0, one VGA, two DisplayPorts, three serial COM, one mic-in and one speaker-out ports. In addition, Nuvis-5306RT can also accommodate an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950/ 1050 to leverage CPU-accelerated vision library or deep-learning vision applications. Combining built-in PoE+, USB 3.0 interfaces and the expandability for Camera Link and CoaXPress, Nuvis-5306RT is the ideal platform for demanding machine vision controller applications.

In 2017, Nuvis-5306RT won the bronze award for Vision Systems Design Innovators Award. For more information, please visit www.neousys-tech.com.

About Neousys Technology Inc.

Neousys Technology is provider of fanless embedded computer in Taiwan. Our mission is to offer extensive lines of products ranging from embedded computing to measurement and automation I/O in multiple form factors to meet requirements of mission-critical applications in industrial automation, vision and video analytics applications.