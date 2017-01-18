Neousys Announces the EN 50155 Certificated In-Vehicle Computer with Latest Skylake CPU, 4x M12 PoE+

Neousys Technology, who designs and manufactures rugged embedded system for in-vehicle applications, announced its new EN 50155 certificated in-vehicle computer, Nuvo-5100VTC, for railway and in-vehicle applications.

Nuvo-5100VTC features state-of-the-art Intel® 6th-Gen Core™ processor to exhibit remarkable computing performance for emerging high-end requirements, while its proven fanless design maintains EN 50155 TX class temperature range from -40℃ to 70℃.

Aiming particularly at railway usage, Nuvo-5100VTC offers Gigabit PoE+ ports with M12, x-coded connectors to guarantee best signal integrity and extremely rugged Ethernet connection. It also integrates CAN 2.0 bus and isolated DIO to interact with in-vehicle devices. Additionally, four mini-PCIe slots with SIM are equipped to supply versatile means of wireless communication by installing 3G, 4G, WIFI and GPS module. Nuvo-5100VTC is shipped with Neousys’ patented damping bracket to protect hard drives against shock and vibration in the vehicle.

“Nuvo-5100VTC is the comprehensive expression of Neousys’ advanced technologies for in-vehicle applications, such as intelligent ignition control, M12 PoE+, power design and CAN bus. This EN50155-certificated computer undergoes severe tests, including EMI/EMS, rolling vibration/shock, cooling and dry heat, to ensure flawless performance in railway applications.”, said Chris Ni, product director of Neousys. For more information and EN 50155 certificate documents, please visit http://www.neousys-tech.com/products/in-vehicle/nuvo-5100vtc/

About Neousys Technology Inc.

Neousys Technology is provider of fanless embedded computer in Taiwan. Our mission is to offer extensive lines of products ranging from embedded computing to measurement and automation I/O in multiple form factors to meet requirements of mission-critical applications in industrial automation, vision and video analytics applications.