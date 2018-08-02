Neometrx Enters Golden Deal with Sweet Joe’s CBD Honey

Neometrx President Steve Franzmann announces partnership with Joe Peters to distribute Sweet Joe’s CBD Honey

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) August 2nd, 2018

Neometrx President Steve Franzmann announces plans to enter into a partnership with Sweet Joe’s CBD Honey and act as the distributor of the brand.

“Neometrx is excited to partner with Sweet Joe’s CBD Honey to distribute this product across the country,” Franzmann said. “Neometrx’s extensive customer list, which includes smoke shops in all 50 states, positions us to deliver Sweet Joe’s CBD Honey to a large number of retail outlets in a short period of time.”

Sweet Joe’s CBD Honey is made from highest quality Colorado honey, as well as the best full-spectrum CBD produced by Joe Peters. All honey is locally sourced from family-owned apiaries in Castle Rock, Colorado then blended and jarred in a 15,000 square-foot GMP certified and FDA registered facility. Each batch is tested for consistency and potency.

“Joe is an esteemed artist and glass blower who is known for his meticulous attention to detail and his quality works of art,” Franzmann said. “He brings that same kind of passion and attitude to his honey business. His processes and quality control make Sweet Joe’s CBD Honey the gold standard for the emerging CBD honey industry and we look forward to working with him to improve the reach of his distribution across the United States.”

Neometrx is the manufacturer and distributor of Pure Detox detox drinks. Neometrx aims to improve the health of its customers by distributing products that increase energy levels, strengthen immune systems, and eliminate toxins from blood and vital organs. To learn more about Pure Detox and distribution channels for Sweet Joe’s CBD Honey, visit www.PureDtx.com.

About Pure Detox

Pure Detox is formulated for goal oriented people, on the go, that are concerned about moderate to high levels of toxic build up in their bodies. Millions of people have depended on formulations or detox drink products from the founder of Pure Detox for over 20 years. When results count, Pure Detox formulas work fast the first time.

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.