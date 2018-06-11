Neighborhoods.com Releases Chicago Neighborhood Guide

Neighborhoods.com knows that navigating the ins and outs of a new city can be challenging, so they created a tool for exploring the individual pockets that make up a metropolitan area. They built the Chicago Neighborhood Guide as a user-friendly map, which lets you discover all the vibrant neighborhoods that make Chicago unique.

Illinois (PRUnderground) June 11th, 2018

Neighborhoods.com knows that navigating the ins and outs of a new city can be challenging, so they created a tool for exploring the individual pockets that make up a metropolitan area. They built the Chicago Neighborhood Guide as a user-friendly map, which lets you discover all the vibrant neighborhoods that make Chicago unique. This guide is a valuable resource for both those looking to make their home in Chicago and those simply ready to uncover all the city has to offer.

“You might know Chicago for its deep-dish pizza, signature hot dogs, and the little baseball-team-that-could. And while there’s no doubt that some Chicagoans have strong feelings about pizza and hot dogs–and certainly have their loyalties when it comes to local teams–this is only beginning of what makes Chicago ‘The Great American City.’

This enormous, fascinating, and boisterous city is so beloved largely because of its complexities and multifaceted character. In Chicago, you can dine out at a multitude of Michelin-starred restaurants (35, for those keeping count) or become a regular at one of the thousands of accessible and affordable restaurants right in your neighborhood (which often are still run by world-famous chefs). Chicagoans are just as likely to line up for the latest cocktail bar as they are to befriend the bartender at the corner dive. They love to lament the long winters (and they are long) only to celebrate summer’s arrival once it reaches 50 degrees. While eager to explore new pockets of the ever-changing city, they remain fiercely loyal to their own neighborhood–just try and convince someone to leave Pilsen to come hang out in Avondale.”

Explore the rest of the guide here.

About Neighborhoods.com

Neighborhoods.com is a full service brokerage and an easy to use online real estate resource that helps people find the perfect home as well as the ideal neighborhood. We believe that the neighborhood you live in is just as important as the home you live in. The people, places, schools and amenities that surround your home have an enormous impact on your quality of life. When you’re looking for a place to live, you aren’t just picking out a house. You are also deciding who your children will play with and who you might become friends with. So while many people search for their dream house, we believe you should look for your dream home. And your neighborhood is a huge part of that dream.