Neighborhoods.com Named a Finalist in Built In Chicago’s Moxie Awards

Chicago real estate company Neighborhoods.com has been chosen as a finalist in Built In Chicago's Moxie Awards in the category of "Best Consumer Web Company."

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2017

Neighborhoods.com has been named as a finalist in the Sixth Annual Moxie Awards. The award is presented by Built In Chicago and Neighborhoods.com is a finalist in the category of Best Consumer Web Company.

Neighborhoods.com is a full-service and easy-to-use online real estate resource that helps people find the perfect home as well as the ideal neighborhood. Potential buyers can use Neighborhoods.com to narrow down their home search to a specific neighborhood and see the amenities, ratings of area schools, reviews of the neighborhood, and more to help them make one of the most important decisions of their lives.

“The Moxie Awards are an occasion to recognize and celebrate the city’s most innovative entrepreneurs and digital tech companies, and all they contribute to our tech ecosystem” says the team at Built In Chicago. The award ceremony will take place on June 7th at Morgan Manufacturing.

Neighborhoods.com is honored to be in the running for their first Moxie Award. Past winners of the Moxie Awards include well-known tech brands such as GrubHub and Sprout Social.

“We’re excited to be a part of the burdgeoning Chicago tech scene,” says Bill Ness, CEO and co-founder of Neighborhoods.com. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our innovative product and to be named alongside so many great companies.”

The team prides itself on being an innovator in the real estate tech sphere by offering consumers a fresh take on the home search process. Rather than focusing just on the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, Neighborhoods.com allows users to truly picture themselves as part of a larger community. And since Neighborhoods.com is a real estate brokerage, they can go one step further and connect buyers with an expert agent to help compare options when the time comes.

“Because the content on Neighborhoods.com is comprehensive and curated, there’s a real personal touch to the experience of using the site,” says Patrick Brothers, Content Director at Neighborhoods.com. “You can tell there’s a team of real people behind the work that wants to help you find the perfect place to live.”

Winners will be determined from 50% public votes and 50% judges’ scores, and voting is open online through May 19th. You can learn more about the awards here, and vote for your favorites to win here.

About Neighborhoods.com

Neighborhoods.com is a full service brokerage and an easy to use online real estate resource that helps people find the perfect home as well as the ideal neighborhood. We believe that the neighborhood you live in is just as important as the home you live in. The people, places, schools and amenities that surround your home have an enormous impact on your quality of life. When you’re looking for a place to live, you aren’t just picking out a house. You are also deciding who your children will play with and who you might become friends with. So while many people search for their dream house, we believe you should look for your dream home. And your neighborhood is a huge part of that dream.