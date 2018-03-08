NBC NEWS’ Lester Holt to Receive the LA Press Club’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran News Anchor Lester Holt of "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" and "Dateline NBC," will be honored by the Los Angeles Press Club on June 24, 2018.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) March 8th, 2018

Lester Holt, anchor of “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” and “Dateline NBC,” has been named the Los Angeles Press Club’s 2018 Joseph M. Quinn Awardee for Lifetime Achievement.

“The Press Club is delighted to offer this award to Lester Holt, whose tireless reporting around the world is an inspiration for journalists everywhere,” said club president Chris Palmeri of Bloomberg.

The Quinn Award will be presented to Holt at the 60th SoCal Journalism Awards Gala on Sunday, June 24th at the Biltmore Millennium Hotel, downtown LA. More than 500 journalists and media executives will attend this prestigious event.

Lester Holt is an award-winning journalist and anchor of “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” the network’s flagship broadcast currently celebrating its 70th anniversary. Holt also leads NBC News’ special reports, breaking news and primetime political coverage. Holt was named to the role of “NBC Nightly News” anchor in June 2015 after eight years as anchor of “NBC Nightly News” weekend editions and 12 years as co-anchor of “Weekend TODAY.” In addition, Holt has served as principal anchor of “Dateline NBC” since September 2011.

Holt joined NBC News in 2000 and is known for his outstanding work in the field, reporting and anchoring from breaking news events across the globe. As a preeminent broadcast journalist, Holt was selected to moderate the first presidential debate of 2016, which was the most-watched debate in American history.

Holt came to MSNBC from after 14 years at WBBM-TV in Chicago. Previously, Holt worked as a reporter at WCBS-TV in New York City and sister station KCBS-TV in Los Angeles as a reporter and weekend anchor A California native, Lester frequently hosts “Nightly News” from NBC’s Universal City campus. He is also a graduate of California State University in Sacramento. In his spare time Lester enjoys playing bass guitar and can be found playing gigs around New York City with his band “The Rough Cuts,” comprised of editors and producers from DATELINE.

Proceeds from the Gala are the largest source of income for the Los Angeles Press Club a 501(c) 3 that speaks for journalists across all media platforms. All contributions are tax-deductible. For more information about this event or to sponsor, advertise or buy tickets go to www.LApressclub.org or contact Executive Director Diana Ljungaeus at 310.210.1860 or email Diana-AT-LApressclub.org.

About Los Angeles Press Club

The Los Angeles Press Club stands as an organization devoted to improving the spirit of journalism and journalists, raising the industry’s standards, strengthening its integrity and improving its reputation all for the benefit of the community at large. Serving the Southland since 1913, it is the only Southern California journalism group that speaks for all journalists working for daily and weekly newspapers, radio & TV, magazines, documentary films and online.