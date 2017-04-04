NBC NEWS’ Andrea Mitchell to Receive the LA Press Club’s Lifetime Achievement Award

NBC News’ veteran chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports Andrea Mitchell has been named the Los Angeles Press Club’s 2017 Joseph M. Quinn Awardee for Lifetime Achievement

NBC News’ veteran chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports Andrea Mitchell has been named the Los Angeles Press Club‘s 2017 Joseph M. Quinn Awardee for Lifetime Achievement.

“Andrea Mitchell’s career can be summed up in a single word: tenacity. Since the 1970’s she has been undaunted in her pursuit of journalistic truth. Most fittingly her 2005 book is titled Talking Back…To Presidents, Dictators and Assorted Scoundrels. We are honored that she is accepting this award,” said Press Club President Robert Kovacik, Anchor/Reporter at NBC4 Southern California.

The Quinn Award will be presented at the 59th SoCal Journalism Awards Gala on Sunday, June 25th at the Biltmore Millennium Hotel, downtown LA.

More than 500 journalists and media executives will attend this prestigious event.

In addition to honoring Andrea Mitchell, CNN’s Jake Tapper will receive the Presidents Award for Impact on Media and Australian photojournalist Daniel Berehulak will be bestowed the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism.

Proceeds from the Gala are the largest source of income for the Los Angeles Press Club a 501(c) 3 that speaks for journalists across all media platforms. All contributions are tax-deductible.

About Los Angeles Press Club

The Los Angeles Press Club stands as an organization devoted to improving the spirit of journalism and journalists, raising the industry’s standards, strengthening its integrity and improving its reputation all for the benefit of the community at large. Serving the Southland since 1913, it is the only Southern California journalism group that speaks for all journalists working for daily and weekly newspapers, radio & TV, magazines, documentary films and online.