Natural Vegan Vita-Electric Skin & Hair Offering Free Tickets to London “Just V Show” July 6-8

Olympia, London's “Just V Show” is an event celebrating the organic and vegan lifestyle. Held July 6-8, 2018, Vita-Electric Skin & Hair will be showing their line.

London, England (PRUnderground) July 3rd, 2018

There’s no denying that interest in organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and natural products are on the rise as more and more people choose to live more ethically. Green beauty brand Vita-Electric Skin & Hair endorse this lifestyle completely basing their growing line of beauty products around these principles. In exciting news, the company recently announced they will be setting up on July 6th to July 8th in Olympia, London for the “Just V Show”, a summer celebration of remarkable vegetarian and vegan food, drink and lifestyle products of all kinds. Vita-Electric Skin & Hair are happy to offer free ticket registration for the show online. The enthusiasm surrounding the event is high.

“We believe the body needs living things, not synthetic chemicals,” commented a spokesperson from the brand. “We are dedicated to satisfying the marketplace with cruelty-free products made from 100% organic ingredients sourced from the earth with uncompromised qualities.”

The organic, vegan, and cruelty-free Vita-Electric Skin & Hair line includes popular highlights like “Body Smooth” All-In-One Butter Cream, “Daily Defense” All-In-One Glow Serum, and “Body Velvet” Double-Strength Butter Cream, that defends against pollutants.

Vita-Electric Skin & Hair will be set up at booth V23 at the sure-to-be-exciting show.

The company is proud to be in corporate partnership and association with the TREEAID charity. TREE AID works with local communities to help them protect and grow trees, for themselves and for future generations. £1.00 of every sale of their Baobab Buttercream is donated to TREEAID.

Reviews for the brand have been passionate across the board.

Nierodha, recently said in a five-star review, “The only product I use on my skin and body is Vita-Electric. Since the age of 14, I have been insecure about my skin due to acne scarring and dark pigmentation. This product (after all these years of searching for what’s best) has cleared my scarring and literally makes my skin glow.”

For more information be sure to visit https://vita-electricskinhair.com.

About Vita-Electric Skin & Hair

Founded in London in 2016, Vita-Electric Foods® LTD sister company of; Vita-Electric® Skin & Hair has a lot to offer in organic skincare buttercreams & macerated serum oils packed with antioxidants and other ultra-moisturizing ingredients that can benefit the skin & hair. We are a renowned organic health company focused on serving humanity with high-end products made from nature.

As a growing business dedicated to quality health and wellness, our customers are always at the forefront of everything we do. Our mission is to offer an outstanding experience to every customer who stops by at the Vita-Electric® Shop. We believe by providing nothing but top-notch quality vegan, organic, and synthetic chemical-free products to our customers, we are practically contributing positively to the global health and wellness of the people.