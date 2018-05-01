Nation’s largest minority Chevrolet dealer, Bomnin Chevrolet, expanding to Washington D.C. area

Bomnin Chevrolet adds 3rd dealership to portfolio, expands to Washington D.C.

MIAMI (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2018

Bomnin Chevrolet announced on they have opened their third location on April 11 in Manassas, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C.

The new Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas dealership, located across from the Westgate Plaza, will contribute to Bomnin Chevrolet’s ongoing success and offer residents access to the award-winning inventory and services.

Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland was recently named the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the country by sales volume for the month of March, according to General Motors.

Since November, Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland and Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall have been included on the list of top 10 Chevrolet dealerships in the country, according to General Motors. In March, the two locations combined to sell 1,060 new vehicles and 370 used cars.

Both dealerships were recipients of the 2017 Dealer of the Year award for Chevrolet with Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland receiving the award for the fourth consecutive year. The award is given to fifty dealerships nationally based on outstanding sales, market share, Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) and customer retention.

During the first quarter of 2018, both dealerships were Top 10 in the country with Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland at #3 and Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall at #6 in the country, selling a combined 2,121 new Chevrolets.

“We are excited to open our doors to the Washington D.C. area and are ready to become an asset to the community,” said Arnaldo Bomnin, owner of Bomnin Chevrolet. “I myself am a product of the American dream. To bring our unparalleled work ethic, customer care and success to the capital is an amazing opportunity.”

Bomnin came to Miami after escaping Cuba in 1996. As a newly-arrived immigrant, Bomnin sold seafood out of a truck near a row of dealerships on weekends, landscaped during the day and attended English classes at night. A general manager of a Miami car dealership saw his work ethic and determination and offered Bomnin a job as a sales associate selling cars.

Bomnin worked his way up to General Manager at a Chevrolet dealership in Miami in 2009 and during the sharp decline of the auto industry, Bomnin decided to obtain and operate his own dealership. In 2010, Bomnin acquired Kendall Chevrolet in Miami. Since then, he has brought their number of cars sold monthly from 70 to 808 last month.

Bomnin Chevrolet of Manassas will look to utilize the large Hispanic community in making their management and staff as diverse as possible.

“To us, it’s important to have

About Bomnin Chevrolet

Bomnin Chevrolet was founded in 2010 by Arnaldo Bomnin, a Cuban immigrant who escaped the communist nation in 1996. The dealership has grown from selling an average of 70 cars a month to selling more than 3,406 new and used cars in 2017. Bomnin Chevrolet was named Chevrolet Dealer of the Year for 2014, 2015, and 2016. The Dealer of the Year award is given to less than one percent of GM dealers across the nation and is based on their commitment to excellence through sales, service and customer satisfaction. Bomnin Chevrolet has also been awarded the Five Star Dealer Award by Edmunds.com in 2015 and 2016.

Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland is located at 8455 South Dixie Highway in Miami, Florida on U.S. 1 next to Dadeland Mall, and Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall is located at 11701 SW 152nd Street next to Florida Turnpike exit 16 near Zoo Miami.