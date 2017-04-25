National Wildlife Federation and New Jersey Audubon Receive Grant from PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation Awards $173,000 to National Wildlife Federation and New Jersey Audubon to Promote Sustainability in New Jersey Schools through Eco-Schools USA.

National Wildlife Federation (NWF) announced the receipt of a $173,000 grant from the PSEG Foundation to advance sustainability action and environmental learning in New Jersey schools through Eco-Schools USA. The grant will provide on the ground support for schools as part of the Eco-Schools USA program managed by New Jersey Audubon. It also supports a collaborative partnership with New Jersey Audubon and the New Jersey School Boards Association.

Eco-Schools USA is a comprehensive school sustainability program focused on student led, hands-on activities to green school buildings, grounds, curricula, and the student experience. In addition to direct environmental benefits, the program helps to dramatically improve student skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). As schools progress through the program, progress is measured and schools are able to earn awards; Bronze, Silver, and Green Flag, to mark their achievement.

Eco-Schools USA is thriving in New Jersey with over 200 schools registered throughout the state and eight nationally recognized Green Flag schools. Through NJ Audubon, schools receive free direct support for teachers, administrators and other school staff to help schools advance through the program. The grant from PSEG Foundation provides support for this service as well as the creation of new “Collaborative School Leadership Teams” a product of the partnership between NJ Audubon, NWF and New Jersey School Boards Association. The result will be the expansion of Eco-School’s professional development reach to include administrators, facility managers and school board members in addition to teachers to help build stronger school teams that support student learning.

Dale Rosselet, vice president for education, NJ Audubon says, “PSEG’s grant to Eco-Schools USA allows NJ Audubon to have a greater impact on New Jersey’s students. By working directly with schools and school board members to guide them through the Eco-Schools framework we engage an entire community in the learning process and give students the opportunity to use math and science skills to transform their own environment.”

PSEG’s support of Eco-Schools USA and their partnership with NWF and NJ Audubon is now in its third year. The grant aligns with the company’s corporate responsibility priorities to promote environmental stewardship and sustainability initiatives and improve learning and educational opportunities in areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

“PSEG is proud to support programs that promote environmental stewardship and enhance educational programs that help get kids engaged on the importance of sustainability,” said Ellen Lambert, president of the PSEG Foundation. “This grant is a source for schools to help students pursue environmental projects that can have tremendous impact.”

“Our children are this country’s greatest asset,” stated Curtis Fisher, Northeast Regional Executive Director. “This grant invests in children and building a more sustainable world. We are proud to be working with such a great set of organizations, including NJ Audubon, PSEG Foundation, NJ School Boards Association, Sustainable Jersey and many other wonderful organizations.”

About Eco-Schools: Eco-Schools is an international program hosted by the NWF in the U.S., and coordinated by New Jersey Audubon in NJ. The program serves over 4,300 schools throughout the country. Eco-Schools USA in New Jersey supports and directly aligns with Sustainable Jersey for Schools point-based system. For more information: http://www.nwf.org/Eco-Schools-USA.aspx and http://www.njaudubon.org/SectionEducation/ProvidingfortheEducationCommunity/NWFEco-SchoolsUSA.aspx

About National Wildlife Federation: National Wildlife Federation is America’s largest conservation organization inspiring people to protect wildlife for our children’s future. NWF focuses its education and policy work on connecting children to nature for a nation of happier, healthier kids. NWF’s state affiliate is NJ Audubon. For more information: www.nwf.org.

About NJ Audubon: New Jersey Audubon is a privately supported, not-for profit, statewide membership organization that fosters environmental awareness and a conservation ethic among New Jersey’s citizens; protects New Jersey’s birds, mammals, other animals, and plants, especially endangered and threatened species; and promotes preservation of New Jersey’s valuable natural habitats. For more information: www.njaudubon.org.

About the PSEG Foundation:The PSEG Foundation (501c3) is the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). The Foundation generally supports and invests in programs in three areas: community and the environment, education and safety. The Foundation provides grants to organizations in communities PSEG and its subsidiaries serves.

About New Jersey School Boards Association: Since 1914 NJSBA’s mission is to promote achievement of all students through effective local governance of public education and effective public education governance requires a full understanding of, and a commitment to, student achievement. Recognizing the importance of every child, NJSBA provides training, advocacy, resources and guidance to empower boards of education to advance student achievement.

