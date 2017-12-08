National Award to Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg as Guardian of Excellence

Two MIF locations were awarded with the 2017 Guardian of Excellence Award for Outstanding Patient Experience.

Fredericksburg, VA (PRUnderground) December 8th, 2017

Press Ganey, a leader in performance improvement and partner to over 33,000 healthcare organizations worldwide, has awarded two Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg (MIF) locations with the 2017 Guardian of Excellence Award for Outstanding Patient Experience. The award winners were recognized at the November Press Ganey National Client Conference. Medical Imaging at Lee’s Hill and Medical Imaging at North Stafford were presented with these awards, and join other MIF locations that have received these awards in previous years.

The Guardian of Excellence Award is a national award that recognizes the importance of employee and physician engagement as a way to improve patient experience and outcomes, as well as overall clinical quality performance. Clients must have reached the 95th percentile in those areas in order to be honored with the award.

The award places MIF among the country’s renowned medical practices, including Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, Florida, NorthBay Medical Center, Fairfield, California, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York.

“The mission of Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg is to provide state of the art medical imaging in a warm and friendly environment,” said Aatif Rahman. “Being awarded the Guardian of Excellence Award is a testament to our commitment to that mission.”

MIF offers a variety of services, including 3D mammography, which is the best way to scan for breast cancer, along with the region’s only True Open MRI, 3T MRI, and Molecular Imaging Pet/CT.

Medical Imaging has five convenient locations: Fredericksburg, North Stafford, and Lee’s Hill, as well as the Imaging Center for Women (ICW) located in both Fredericksburg and North Stafford.

About Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg

State of the art medical imaging in a warm and friendly environment. Latest available technology and Top 100 Radiologists with 95%+ customer satisfaction and lowest costs in region.