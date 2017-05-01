Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices & King of Pops Create Limited Edition Popsicles for National OJ Day

Unique, fresh orange juice inspired pops to be handed out in Charlotte, Charleston, Nashville and Atlanta on May 4th

Fort Pierce, Fla (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today their partnership with Atlanta-based King of Pops to produce a limited run of special orange juice frozen pops to commemorate National Orange Juice Day on May 4th. The limited-edition popsicles will feature four orange themed juices: Orange Beet, Blood Orange, Orange Mango Lassi, and Orange Pineapple Banana. The popsicles will be distributed, free, while supplies last, at select King of Pops stands throughout Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; Charleston, SC, and Atlanta, GA.

“What a great way to celebrate National Orange Juice Day, with a new creative spin on a classic American favorite,” says Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice’s Director of Marketing, Natalie Sexton. “Both Natalie’s and King of Pops are committed to providing customers with high quality and authentically sourced foods, so we are happy to join forces to create special orange juice based popsicles to share with everyone.”

In addition to distribution at King of Pops stands in the select four cities, there will be special pop-up King of Pops pushcarts appearing on the streets of Charlotte and Charleston, where Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice vans will also be on hand to distribute free bottles of their squeezed fresh orange juice.

“At King of Pops, we love to engage our communities with pops in new and interesting ways, which is why we love the idea of producing a King of Pops line with Natalie’s Orange Juice. These pops are fresh and bursting with flavor. You’ve got to try the Orange Beet one,” said Tyler Rogers of King of Pops.

About King of Pops:

King of Pops is an Atlanta-based frozen, popsicle producer that specializes in handcrafted, Latin-American inspired paleta ice pops! With over 500 flavors and a commitment to using only locally sourced, minimal number ingredients, King of Pops has taken over the US South with their unique take on the classic American treat.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a women-owned and family-operated business that has brought only the highest quality, honestly sourced, citrus juices and blends to the market for the past 27 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh using hand-picked fruits and vegetables with minimal processing. The juices, which come in a variety of sizes and tastes, are distributed in 33 states across the U.S. and over 24 different countries worldwide.