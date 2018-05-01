Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices Celebrates National Orange Juice Day with Free Health & Beauty Event

Partners with Equinox Sports Clubs and Anne de Codorniu Sparkling Wines for May 4th Health, Exercise & Beauty Event at Equinox's Flagship Boutique That's Open to the Public

New York, NY (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2018

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today that it has partnered with Equinox Sports Clubs and Anna de Codorniu sparkling wines to hold a NYC event celebrating National Orange Juice Day 2018. The event will include complimentary mimosas – poured using Natalie’s Orchid Island Orange Juice and Anna de Codorniu sparkling wine – chair massages and Vitamin C Facials. The public, as well as lifestyle press members, will be invited to take part in the celebration which will be held from 11 am to 4 pm at Equinox’s Flagship Boutique at 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue.

“We can’t wait to have health conscious New Yorkers help us celebrate our favorite juice, orange juice, this Friday at Equinox’s Flagship Boutique,” says Natalie Sexton, the marketing director at Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “Our company got its start offering customers squeezed-fresh, authentic, Florida orange juice with no added sugars or preservatives. And you’ll find on Friday, it makes a very tasty mimosa.”

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a women-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically clean juices for the past 29 years. All of Natalie’s juices are handcrafted in small batches using fresh fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.