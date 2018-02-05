Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company to Create Signature Cocktail for Grungy Gentleman Runway Show

Drink Aptly Called “The Gentleman’s Juice”

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) February 5th, 2018

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today it has produced a signature cocktail for the upcoming runway show for Grungy Gentleman’s Fall/Winter 2018 Collection being held on February 7th as part of New York Fashion Week. The event is always one of the most talked about runway shows of the week.

Guests of Grungy Gentleman’s notoriously rebellious event will sip upon a unique cocktail, called “The Gentleman’s Juice,” which was made exclusively for the event using Natalie’s authentically clean juice. Voted America’s Best, Natalie’s juices are handcrafted in small batches from minimal ingredients. In addition to the signature drink, Natalie’s will also be on hand with their full line of fresh juices for mixers for cocktails and mocktails– everything from Orange Beet to Blood Orange and Matcha Lemonade.

“We love finding new and creative ways for our customers to enjoy our fresh, clean line of juices,” says Natalie Sexton, the juice company’s Director of Marketing. “This drink is bold and passionate, reflecting the fierce style of Grungy Gentleman’s exciting men’s fashion showcase.”

The Grungy Gentleman runway show is being hosted at a yet to be disclosed NYC location at 5 pm on February 7th. Founded in 2010 by Jace Lipstein, Grungy Gentleman is a New York-based men’s lifestyle brand that seamlessly combines design, digital media and commerce with the services of a creative agency. This will be the brand’s eighth runway show.

“Natalie’s is a part of my everyday health and wellness routine,” said Jace Lipstein, designer of Grungy Gentleman. “And I am super happy to show Grungy Gentleman’s audience why I am such a fan of Natalie’s juice.

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s national award-winning juices, visit www.OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice CompanyNatalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a women-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically clean juices for the past 29 years. All of Natalie’s juices are handcrafted in small batches using fresh fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.