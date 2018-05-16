Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Introduces Handcrafted Limeade to Its Family of Summer Blends

Honestly Sourced Limeade is Made from Just Three Simple Ingredients, Making It A Clear Choice For Summer Refreshment

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) May 16th, 2018

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, announced today the release of a new juice, Natalie’s Limeade, a minimally processed, handcrafted juice designed to be a go-to summertime refreshment. Striking the perfect balance between tart and sweetness, Natalie’s Limeade is produced using only three authentic ingredients: fresh limes, water and local Florida cane sugar. Terrific on its own, Natalie’s Limeade also makes a great cocktail mixer or a barbecue marinade with a tropical twist.

“We wanted to produce a Limeade our customers could feel good about drinking,” says Natalie Sexton, the marketing director at Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “So many lemon and limeades on the market today are filled with refined sweeteners and preservatives. Many are made from concentrates. At Natalie’s, using simple ingredients has always set us apart from the rest – which is why we’re so confident our new Limeade will provide our customers with genuine refreshment on the upcoming hot days of summer.”

Natalie’s Limeade joins a growing family of juices, ades and teas from Orchid Island Juices including Matcha Lemonade, Pomegranate White Tea, Lemonade Tea and Natural Lemonade. Packed with vitamin C and flavonoids, Limeade can help rejuvenate the skin while its antibiotic properties help protect the body from infections and the dreaded summer cold. Limes also aid in digestion.

Look for Limeade at Fresh Thyme, Sendiks, Balducci’s and Kings grocery stores.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a women-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically clean juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are handcrafted in small batches using fresh fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.