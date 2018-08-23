Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Expanding to New Facility to Meet Growth Demand

Construction to Begin Immediately on 55,000 Square Ft Facility in Fort Pierce, Florida

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) August 23rd, 2018

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida, announced today the purchase of a new 55,000 square-foot building on 11 acres. The building, centrally located in Fort Pierce, will serve as a new distribution and manufacturing facility to Natalie’s ever-growing line of premium, authentic juices.

Due to its close proximity to major thruways such as I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, the transportation of materials, ingredients and juices will be expedited to and from the soon-to-be warehouse. Construction on the new building is set to take place immediately.

“We’re excited that the Natalie’s brand is growing and to keep up with consumer demand, it’s crucial that we expand our facility,” said Marygrace Sexton, Founder & CEO of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “But we want to stay true to our roots and expand right here in Fort Pierce.”

The company is expanding into the new facility to meet growth demands over the last several years. In fact, Natalie’s recently ranked on Inc. 5000’s Annual List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the second year in a row. In addition to the refrigerated warehouse, Natalie’s also announced future plans to expand manufacturing operations. The company, nearing its 30th year in business, is anticipating 63 million in sales by the end of 2018.

“We’re excited for this expansion because it means that we can not only continue to serve our customers, but also increase our product offerings,” says VP of Marketing and Namesake of Natalie’s, Natalie Sexton. “We’re introducing new, exciting blends every year and this gives us the opportunity to continue developing products that resonate with our consumer base.”

The new facility will bring new jobs to the Fort Pierce area.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.