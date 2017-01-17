Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Announces Two New Juices: Blood Orange & Carrot Tomato Celery

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is helping Americans kick off 2017 in a healthy way by introducing a unique pair of nutritional juices, said the Florida-based, clean label, juice company today. Starting this week, handcrafted bottles of Natalie’s squeezed fresh Blood Orange and Carrot Tomato Celery juices will begin making their way to grocery shelves across the US.

Natalie’s Blood Orange juice contains just one ingredient: Fresh blood oranges. Blood oranges feature a namesake, deep-red flesh that contains anthocyanins, a flavonoid abundant in antioxidants, giving the blood orange a distinct health edge over other members of the citrus family. To top it off, blood oranges are also bountiful in folic acid, vitamin C, and fiber. Now in a juice form, Natalie’s Blood Orange juice is a healthy, red, naturally nutritious, powerhouse that makes a terrific choice for those seeking to switch up their juice routine.

Also coming to supermarket shelves is Natalie’s Carrot Tomato Celery juice, which is a flavorful blend containing just four ingredients: fresh Washington carrots, Southeastern tomatoes, California celery, and a splash of lemon. Natalie’s Carrot Tomato Celery juice is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K and antioxidants: a nutritional combination that can help to improve vision, promote skin health, boost immune system and detoxify the body. It also makes a great cocktail mixer!

As is the case with all the juices that Natalie’s produces, these two new additions contain no preservatives, no artificial ingredients and no added salt or sugars. Both juices are non-GMO, gluten-free, and freshly handcrafted in small batches.

“We value the opportunity to provide our customers two new authentic juice choices, rich in nutrients, that will help fuel them through their day,” says Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice’s Director of Marketing, Natalie Sexton. “Providing clean product choices is what Natalie’s is all about, and these two new juices greatly expand the incredible palate of tastes that our brand is already famous for.”

Clean label, Florida based, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company produces minimally processed, gourmet-pasteurized juices for grocers in 34 states and 28 countries globally. Natalie’s Juices use less ingredients and more nutrients to maximize health benefits.

Blood Orange and Carrot Tomato Celery juices will be available soon in grocery stores across the US.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh using hand-picked fruits with minimal processing. They are non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free and kosher certified. Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is women-owned and family operated. Since 1989, the company has brought only the highest quality, honestly sourced, citrus juices and blends to the market.