Natalie’s Juice Company to Showcase New Juices at the Natural Products Expo East

Will Introduce New Organic Orange Juice As Well As Cucumber Jalapeno and Returning Fall Favorites, Pumpkin Apple Spice and Orange Cranberry Juices

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) September 11th, 2018

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, recently named on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing juice companies in the U.S., will showcase its latest juices and returning fall favorites at the Natural Products Expo East, September 13-15, 2018 at the Baltimore Convention Center. Included in the showcase is a new clean organic orange juice that customers have been asking for and a naturally low-calorie Cucumber Jalapeno Juice.

“The Natural Product Expo is an excellent venue to showcase the latest additions to our family of authentic juices,” said Natalie Sexton, Vice President of Marketing of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “We’re excited to introduce our new organic orange juice and refreshing cucumber jalapeno blend as well two returning limited-edition autumn classics to enjoy during the upcoming holiday season. We will also be revealing some new product development news with attendees who stop by and we look forward to their feedback as we continue to refine new juices for our customers.”

Here are the juices that will be featured at Natalie’s Booth (# 8316) on the floor of the Natural Products Expo East.

Natalie’s Organic Orange Juice is made from one simple ingredient: organically grown oranges, to create a clean organic orange juice with all the health benefits of Natalie’s classic orange juice.

Natalie’s Cucumber Jalapeno Juice is naturally low in sugar with only 60 calories per 8-oz serving, the 100% juice blend is refreshingly crisp with a hint of spiciness and boasts just four fresh ingredients (cucumber juice, apple juice, jalapeno juice and lemon juice) with no added sugar or artificial ingredients.

Natalie’s Pumpkin Apple Spice Juice combines iconic fall flavors into a 100% juice blend that is rich in amino acids, potassium, fiber and antioxidants. The pumpkins are locally sourced and support a healthy immune system and good vision, not to mention they naturally balance the body’s electrolytes.

Natalie’s Orange Cranberry Juice is made from freshly harvested cranberries that are packed with nutrients and antioxidants to help the body ward off infections and boost overall health. Fresh Florida oranges have over 170 different phytochemicals and more than 60 flavonoids, many of which have been shown to demonstrate anti-inflammatory properties.

The Natural Products Expo East is the world’s largest natural and organic products trade show. Each year, on the East Coast and West Coast, the Natural Foods Expo showcases what’s new in the natural food and beverage industry. This year, the 2018 Natural Food Expo East is being held at the Baltimore Convention Center from September, 13 – 15, 2018.

Natalie’s juices will be featured at Booth # 8316.

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s national awards for quality, taste and nutrition, go to www.OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.