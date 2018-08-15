Natalie’s Juice Company Makes the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company List for Second Year in a Row

Continued Strong Sales-Growth Places the Florida-based, Authentic Juice Company on Inc. Magazine’s 37th Annual List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) August 15th, 2018

Inc. magazine today named Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company in its 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the second year the Florida-based company, known worldwide for its fresh, authentic juices, has placed on the list.

Each year, Inc.’s list represents a look at the most successful companies in the American economy’s most dynamic segment— independent small and midsized businesses. Only a tiny fraction of the nearly seven million private companies in the US have demonstrated the consistent high growth to achieve a repeat appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

“Being recognized by Inc. for a second year is more than just an honor, it’s an affirmation that our corporate values continue to guide Natalie’s down the road to great success,” says Marygrace Sexton, the founder and CEO of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice. “We’re excited to be included on Inc.’s iconic list of fastest growing private companies and plan to keep offering our growing base of customers the quality juices they love to drink.”

“Year after year, more consumers are discovering the joy of drinking juices that are authentic and fresh,” said Natalie Sexton, VP of Marketing and namesake of the company. “Our inclusion on Inc.’s prestigious list reflects that growing consumer demand, and all of us at Natalie’s, who have worked tirelessly to bring this type of high-quality juice to market, are truly honored by this incredible recognition.”

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. A complete list of the Inc. 5000 companies, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.