Natalie’s Juice Company Launches New Website To Help Consumers Find Nutritional Info And Retailers

Media Will Now Have Access to Assets and The Full Story Behind the Family of Authentic Juices That Customers Around the World Have Come to Love

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) July 2nd, 2018

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today the launch of their newly redesigned web site. While Natalie’s product offerings remain the focus, the new website also lets visitors explore more about Natalie’s unique company story, the transparent processes used to produce America’s favorite minimally processed juices and where to easily find them.

“We love the new, clean look of the site and simpler navigation,” said Natalie Sexton, Vice President of Marketing and namesake of the company. “Most importantly, we’re giving our customers a transparent look at our company’s sourcing methods and juice processing practices, something they’ve asked us to tell them about. Whether they come to us using a PC, laptop, tablet or cell phone, customers will be able to effortlessly find the information they’re looking for.”

Visitors to the new site will notice the captivating video clips that highlight people enjoying the juices. They’ll be able to learn what’s in the juices, the care with which they’re handcrafted, nutritional information, and what local retailers carry them. Also new to the landing page is the ability to read-up on Natalie’s top juices and find a new flavor or a seasonal favorite.

“While it’s easy to become absorbed by the new site’s compelling content and crisp, colorful images, the main menu is always just a click away so you can get back on track,” said Sexton. “It’s also a lot easier to reach out to our headquarters team with questions, find grocers who carry our brand, and even read up about Natalie’s in the news.”

In addition, the members of the press will now have easy access to any asset they need, from the latest business news and company history to visuals for every juice and recipe. There’s also a special timeline section that takes viewers through the company’s most important milestones.

To explore the new site and learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s national awards for quality, taste and nutrition, go to www.OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.