Natalie’s Juice Company Kicks It Up A Notch With The Introduction of A New Cucumber Jalapeno Juice

The Crisp, Low Calorie, New Blend Acts As A Natural Body Detoxifier And Immunity Booster

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) August 14th, 2018

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today the addition of Cucumber Jalapeno Juice to its family of clean, authentic juices. The specially-crafted blend offers customers a welcoming cool and crisp taste that features just the right amount of kick.

Natalie’s new Cucumber Jalapeno Juice is naturally low in sugar and contains only 60 calories per 8-ounce serving. In line with the company’s minimal ingredient approach to juices, Natalie’s Cucumber Jalapeno Juice contains just four fresh ingredients: American grown cucumbers, jalapenos, apples and a splash of lemon. It contains no added sugars or artificial ingredients.

“Today’s consumers are looking for cleaner, authentic juices that are low in both calories and sugar content,” said Natalie Sexton, Natalie’s Vice President of Marketing. “Natalie’s Cucumber Jalapeno Juice fits that bill perfectly, while at the same time letting our customers reap all the health benefits of jalapeno, without being overpowered by its heat.”

Jalapenos contain the compound capsaicin, which is associated with many health benefits, including weight loss, boosted immunity and pain relief. Cucumbers, long heralded as a naturally detoxifying agent, contain the mineral silica that helps with the body’s formation of collagen, an essential component of healthy looking skin and hair.

“Rejuvenating active bodies and boosting immune systems is what this special juice is all about,” said Sexton. “Not only is it an exceptional sports-recovery drink, it also makes for a great tasting, low calorie, post-workout cocktail mixer.”

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.