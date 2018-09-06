Natalie’s Juice Company Announces the Return of its Limited-Edition, Authentic, Seasonal Juices

Fall Customer Favorites Pumpkin Apple Spice and Orange Cranberry Juices Are Back!

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) September 6th, 2018

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today it will begin shipping bottles of its limited edition Pumpkin Apple Spice and Orange Cranberry juices to grocers across the country starting later this month. These authentic, fresh juices are one of the first signs the 2018 fall season is almost upon us.

Natalie’s Pumpkin Apple Spice juice combines the most iconic flavors of fall into one bottle to create a great tasting juice that is also rich in amino acids, potassium, fiber and antioxidants. The pumpkins, which are locally sourced, support good vision and the immune system and they naturally balance the body’s electrolytes. This juice is a terrific first line of defense for protecting the body against the flu as we approach the fall season.

Natalie’s Orange Cranberry juice is made from freshly harvested cranberries that are packed with nutrients and antioxidants to help the body ward off infections and boost overall health. Fresh Florida oranges have over 170 different phytochemicals and more than 60 flavonoids, many of which have been shown to demonstrate anti-inflammatory properties.

Natalie’s Pumpkin Apple Spice juice contains only three ingredients: American pumpkins, apples, pears and spices.

Natalie’s Orange Cranberry contains only two ingredients: Florida oranges and American cranberries.

“With kids heading back to school and the holidays coming up, there’s no better time to switch up your juice routine,” says Natalie Sexton, Natalie’s Vice President of Marketing. “These juices have the taste of fall, with health benefits that are year-round.”

Natalie’s Orange Cranberry and Pumpkin Apple Spice juices will be available at premium retail grocers including Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Markets throughout the holiday season.

Consumers may use the website’s store locator to find a local retailer:

http://www.orchidislandjuice.com/where-to-buy/

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.