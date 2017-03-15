Natalie’s Fresh Blood Orange Juice Wins Food and Beverage Industry Award

The single ingredient, authentically squeezed juice was recognized by the National Restaurant Association for its unique taste and nutritional value

(PRUnderground) March 15th, 2017

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today that their new, squeezed fresh, Blood Orange Juice has won a prestigious Food and Beverage Industry Award (FABI) at the annual competition hosted by the National Restaurant Association. Each year, the Associations’ FABI Awards honor the year’s most delicious, unique and exciting food and beverage products.

“Our Blood Orange Juice is a perfect example of the clean label, high quality juices that consumers tell us they want – for themselves and their families,” says Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice’s Director of Marketing, Natalie Sexton. “It’s a special honor to have leaders in the food and beverage industry recognize our company-wide commitment to quality and award one of our juices with a FABI.”

Introduced to the market in late 2016, Natalie’s Blood Orange juice contains just one ingredient: fresh blood oranges. Natalie’s sources its blood oranges from groves in the foothills of Mount Etna, Italy where a diverse temperature range between warm days and chilly nights produces a fruit rich in the anthocyanins, an antioxidant that gives the blood orange it’s crimson colored flesh.

As a FABI award winner, Natalie’s Blood Orange Juice will be showcased at the 2017 National Restaurant Association Show, the restaurant and hospitality industry’s premier trade show expo.

Natalie’s Blood Orange juice is a healthy, red, authentically nutritious, powerhouse that makes a terrific choice for those seeking to switch up their juice routine.

Clean label, Florida based, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company produces minimally processed, gourmet-pasteurized juices for grocers in 30 states and 32 countries globally. Natalie’s Juices use less ingredients and more nutrients to maximize health benefits.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh using hand-picked fruits with minimal processing. They are non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free and kosher certified. Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is women-owned and family operated. Since 1989, the company has brought only the highest quality, honestly sourced, citrus juices and blends to the market.