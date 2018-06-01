NASONI Announces Kickstarter to Bring Revolutionary new Water Faucet to Market

Most people take their water faucet for granted. NASONI is set to change all of that with their reinvention of this vital part of everyday life.

When looked at objectively, traditional water faucets leave a lot to be desired. Brushing teeth in the bathroom can become complicated without easy access to a clean cup, especially for those who prefer the proper hygiene of not drinking from their hands. Not to mention washing off shaving cream or makeup in a way that doesn’t require time spent cleaning up afterward. The good news is that the innovators from NASONI have developed a solution to this problem, the world’s first fountain faucet, The NASONI Fontanina Faucet Collection. Recently, the company announced a crowdfunding campaign is set to be launched soon on Kickstarter to bring this breakthrough to life and enhance the faucet experience far and wide.

“Shark Tank helped inspire me to put my over 25 years of building and design experience, earned working on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, into a project that could really bring something special to everyday life,” commented Steve Waddell, Founder of NASONI. “Our rethinking and reworking of the faucet is such an improvement, and early feedback tells us it’s going to be a huge success.”

According to the company, the meticulously designed and engineered Fontanina Faucet Collection features a dual method of water delivery, which enables the user to have the water flow downward, like a traditional faucet or upward like a fountain, something which clearly increases its overall usefulness. NASONI’s patented Dynamic Fountain Flow TechnologyTM gives precise control of the water fountain effect. Additional highlights and benefits NASONI Fontanina Faucets new and improved faucets deliver include: they have been designed for stunning visual appeal, having a sleek and clean aesthetic that can enhance the look of any bathroom where it is installed; both mirror quality polished chrome PVD and brushed nicked PVD designs are available depending on style choice; and the entire faucet is lead-free and eco-friendly, to name just some of its remarkable features.

Interestingly, studies have shown that keeping cups in the bathroom that are used to drink from regularly can contribute to a person picking up a long list of unwanted germs and bacteria, which are spread every time the toilet in the room is flushed. This makes catching something like E. Coli, Klebsiella Staphylococcus, and Enterobacter Cloacae a possibility no one wants to experience. NASONI’s Fontanina fountain faucets can go a long way in guarding against that by using the self-cleaning water fountain feature.

Customers who purchase a NASONI Fontanina Faucet through their crowdfunding campaign will have a chance to do so at a very significant discount that will only be available in limited quantities to early buyers.

Feedback from users of the world’s first fountain faucet have been extremely passionate.

Chris S., from New York, recently said in a five-star review, “Ingenious! I need to take a pill before bedtime, and the kitchen is downstairs – I hate having to go down there when I forget a glass. Having this in master bath would really be convenient.”

And as an additional vote of consumer/industry approval, in January of this year NASONI’s Fontanina Fountain Faucet won the Best of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) People’s Choice Award in Orlando, Florida. KBIS is the largest show in North America for bath products.

