Nancy Fire to Speak on the Art & Science of Colors at NY NOW

Leading Fashion & Design Expert speaking in the IFDA-hosted feature presentation, The Soul & Science of Color

New York, NY (PRUnderground) August 13th, 2018

Founder and Creative Director of Design Works International , Nancy Fire, will be sharing her expertise at NY NOW, the leading market for home and lifestyle products, in the conference’s feature presentation, The Soul & Science of Color. Sharing the stage with Fire is Betsy Karp, known in industry circles as “The Color Coach.” The conference will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Center on Monday, August 13th with coffee and networking at 8:30am and the presentation at 9am.

Up to 90 percent of a person’s initial assessment of a product is based on color alone, according to the Institute for Color Research. Fire and Karp will discuss color’s impact on trends, products, emotions, well-being and more – for both retailers and consumers alike.

Fire brings her knowledge from nearly three decades of exploring and developing lifestyle trends, print and color direction, and working with brands to capitalize on today’s ever-changing global market. Throughout her years of being at the forefront of the fashion, design and retail market, she has garnered great insight into the power of color.

“Color is one of the most important aspects of design. It drives how we as consumers feel and the environment we choose to live in,” said Nancy Fire. “Consumers are always engaging with retail differently, and color plays a large role in the story we are telling. I am excited to join Betsy on stage and bring together our passions and expertise for NY NOW.”

The Soul and Science of Color, From Theory to Selection will attract members and nonmembers of IFDA from all over design world. Tickets are available through the IFDA website.

About Design Works International

Nancy Fire is the founder and creative director of Design Works International, a lifestyle studio in NYC that serves as a creative think tank made-up of designers from all over the globe. She is also the co-founder and creative director for Studio NYC Design and the design director for HGTV HOME. Fire has spent the last 30 years identifying trends that define home design. She has spent over two decades working to help companies update their brands, capitalize on emerging trends, and develop new product lines.