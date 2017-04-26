Nadler Modular Supports the NY Parks Department During Massive Olmsted Center Project

Nadler Modular Structures delivers several modular solutions to accommodate Park's staff at the Olmsted Center in Flushing, New York.

New York, New York (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

Nadler Modular Structures delivers several temporary and permanent building solutions to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation to accommodate staff space requirements at the Olmsted Center, located in Flushing Meadows Park, New York.

Nadler Modular Structures is a New York based and certified Minority Owned Business (MBE) providing high quality, customizable, and affordable temporary and permanent modular buildings to the commercial and public sector since 1977.



The Olmsted Center is located in the Flushing Meadows Park in New York, and is directly adjacent to the famous USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center – home to the U.S. Open Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Nadler has been contracted to build three modular buildings for the NY Parks Department, two which have already been completed and the third, is set to be finished this June of 2017.

The modular structures for the Olmsted project include several custom features, including large, modern, and open office spaces complete with computer raised floors and oversized windows. The custom flooring design provides a cavity for all the necessary office wiring and cabling, offering easy access for maintenance and eliminating the need for vertical cable poles – for a cleaner, more open floor plan. The structures also include advanced keyless entry systems, and steel siding walls.

“Nadler has a long standing relationship with the New York Parks Department, and we are honored to play a role in helping this local historical landmark regain its former luster, which dates back to the 1964 World’s Fair,” said Jeff Neeman, CEO of Nadler Modular Structures.

Steward of nearly 30,000 acres of land and 14% of New York City, the NY Parks & Recreation Department has embarked on a large construction and rehabilitation project at its Olmsted Center. The Olmsted Center originally served as the administrative building for the 1964/65 World’s Fair before being converted into Parks Department offices.

To Learn More:

Nadler Modular: visit nadlermodular.com; and Facebook at facebook.com/nadlermodular

New York Parks Department: visit nycgovparks.org

About Nadler Modular Structures

Nadler Modular Structures has been a leading supplier of quality modular buildings, classrooms, sales trailers, and mobile offices since 1977. For over 30 years, Nadler has quickly and efficiently solved space problems for a range of industries including construction, federal and state agencies, the U.S. military, schools, and the general industry. Nadler is also an MBE business and GSA certified vendor. For more information visit: nadlermodular.com or call 888-329-6600.