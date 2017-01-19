n-tech Announces New Upcoming Report, BIPV Technologies and Markets 2017-2024

Industry analyst firm, n-tech Research, today announced that it will be issuing a new report in the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market on January 27, 2017. The report continues the firm’s coverage of the market that dates back to 2007 and provides market forecasts and technology analysis of the evolving BIPV space. Additional details of the report titled, “BIPV Technologies and Markets 2017-2024” are available at the firm’s website at: http://ntechresearch.com/market_reports/bipv-technologies-and-markets-2017-2024

About the Report:

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) is being re-booted. Originally a strategy to hide ugly solar panels, then a way to create spectacular architectural effects, BIPV is now being repositioned as a multi-functional building product with a broad addressable market. This “third-generation” BIPV can – as in the Tesla offering – provide a sustainable energy source combined with an attractive high-end building product at a cost that is less than buying the energy source and building product separately.

n-tech Research has been following the evolution of the BIPV business for almost a decade and predicted the rise of this new generation of BIPV. In n-tech’s latest report on BIPV we examine the current prospects for BIPV and the trials it must still face on the way to commercialization. This report:

Provides ten-year forecasts of BIPV shipments and revenues with breakouts by product type (tiles, windows, etc.), type of building (commercial, residential, etc.) and technology (c-Si, OPV, etc.) and key geographies

Identifies winning strategies in the BIPV business including both product/marketing and supply chain evolution. The discussion includes the BIPV-related activities of glass, specialty chemical and solar panel firms

Examines the technology that is likely to power next-generation BIPV, especially whether OPV, DSC and CIGS will ever keep their promise to succeed as part of a BIPV boom.

Considers the opportunities for BIPV businesses to make money through integration of their products with smart lighting and smart windows as well through the strategic use of battery storage.

Addresses the BIPV market on an international basis with consideration for the special subsidies and economic factors that are promoting BIPV.

n-tech Research believes that this report will be a must-read for marketing, business development, and product management executives in the following sectors:

Solar panels and specialty BIPV

Roofing and walling products

Flat glass products and windows

Specialty chemicals and smart materials

Construction and architecture

Energy management

Outline

Executive Overview

Current state of the BIPV market and its likely future direction

The changing shape of the BIPV industry

The significance of the Tesla –Solar City initiative

Whatever went wrong with Dow BIPV product?

Who are the key pure play BIPV firms?

Opportunities for conventional solar panel firms in the BIPV space

How can materials/specialty chemical firms participate in the BIPV market

Opportunities for glass firms and building products companies

Future evolution of the supply chain for BIPV products

BIPV Technology and Product Developments

The core value propositions of BIPV technology

BIPV is still mostly about glass

BIPV roofs and walls

Will TFPV, OPV and DSC ever become a significant factor in the BIPV market?

Multi-functional BIPV in the future: BIPV as daylighting technology

Color shifting options

BIPV-related heat sink technology

Batteries for BIPV

Innovations in BIPV manufacturing

Commercial and Industrial Building Markets for BIPV, Offices and Public Buildings

Expectations for worldwide commercial and industrial construction: Impact on BIPV

Impact of net-zero energy buildings on BIPV

Special subsidies and market prospects by country and region: Market demands and government policies

Ten-year market forecasts of BIPV in commercial and industrial buildings

Retrofit and replacement patterns for BIPV in commercial and industrial buildings

Forecast by country, by type of product, by PV technology

Residential Markets for BIPV

BIPV and multi-tenant buildings

BIPV and single family dwellings

Market prospects by country and region: Market demands and government policies

United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan

Ten-year market forecasts of BIPV in commercial and industrial buildings

Retrofit and replacement patterns for BIPV in commercial and industrial buildings

Forecast by country, by type of product, by PV technology

About n-tech Research

n-tech Research is the leading provider of market research and industry analysis for the advanced materials sector, with a special focus on the latest functional and smart materials. The company is the next evolution of NanoMarkets and represents a rebrand and more from what has been an extremely successful firm that started back in 2004.

Our reports and services are designed to identify the latest business opportunities, whether they involve printing, coating, or patterning materials. Our client roster is a who’s who of companies in specialty chemicals, materials, electronics applications and manufacturing.