n-tech Announces New Upcoming Report, BIPV Technologies and Markets 2017-2024

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) is being re-booted. Originally a strategy to hide ugly solar panels, then a way to create spectacular architectural effects, BIPV is now being repositioned as a multi-functional building product with a broad addressable market. This “third-generation” BIPV can – as in the Tesla offering – provide a sustainable energy source combined with an attractive high-end building product at a cost that is less than buying the energy source and building product separately.
n-tech Research has been following the evolution of the BIPV business for almost a decade and predicted the rise of this new generation of BIPV. In n-tech’s latest report on BIPV we examine the current prospects for BIPV and the trials it must still face on the way to commercialization. This report:
- Provides ten-year forecasts of BIPV shipments and revenues with breakouts by product type (tiles, windows, etc.), type of building (commercial, residential, etc.) and technology (c-Si, OPV, etc.) and key geographies
- Identifies winning strategies in the BIPV business including both product/marketing and supply chain evolution. The discussion includes the BIPV-related activities of glass, specialty chemical and solar panel firms
- Examines the technology that is likely to power next-generation BIPV, especially whether OPV, DSC and CIGS will ever keep their promise to succeed as part of a BIPV boom.
- Considers the opportunities for BIPV businesses to make money through integration of their products with smart lighting and smart windows as well through the strategic use of battery storage.
- Addresses the BIPV market on an international basis with consideration for the special subsidies and economic factors that are promoting BIPV.
- Solar panels and specialty BIPV
- Roofing and walling products
- Flat glass products and windows
- Specialty chemicals and smart materials
- Construction and architecture
- Energy management
About n-tech Research
n-tech Research is the leading provider of market research and industry analysis for the advanced materials sector, with a special focus on the latest functional and smart materials. The company is the next evolution of NanoMarkets and represents a rebrand and more from what has been an extremely successful firm that started back in 2004.
Our reports and services are designed to identify the latest business opportunities, whether they involve printing, coating, or patterning materials. Our client roster is a who’s who of companies in specialty chemicals, materials, electronics applications and manufacturing.
