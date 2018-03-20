Myth v. Fact: NYSANA Releases Fact Sheet Supporting Full Scope of Practice Advocacy in New York

Nurse Anesthetists Should be Recognized for their Advanced Education, Training and Experience

Albany, N.Y. (PRUnderground) March 20th, 2018

The New York State Association of Nurse Anesthetists (NYSANA) has released a fact sheet to correct misconceptions and in support of an initiative to designate Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) as Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs).

For nearly 20 years, NYSANA has sought to amend state education law to recognize CRNAs as APRNs, similar to the Nurse Practitioner Modernization Act of 2014, which granted advanced nursing practice designation for Nurse Practitioners.

“Our fact sheet counters some of the myths that have been advanced to lawmakers and education leaders in Albany by those who have stood in the way of our efforts to seek recognition of full scope of practice,” said NYSANA President Dr. Cheryl Spulecki. “CRNAs contribute to the affordability, efficiency and accessibility of anesthesia services in New York State.”

More than 30 years of scientific study has demonstrated that CRNAs administer safe, quality care with patient outcomes equivalent to physician anesthesiologists. This proposal is a step toward New York state adopting long-standing and uniformly accepted standards of care for this advanced nursing specialty. Industry studies demonstrate that increased utilization of CRNAs is estimated to generate an additional $2 million in revenue annually per average 12-room Operating Suite.

CRNAs safely administer more than 43 million anesthetics to patients across the United States annually. Affording CRNAs full scope of practice will ensure a more robust provider network of anesthesia professionals and improve patient access to more efficient, cost-effective care without sacrificing quality, especially in rural areas, where CRNAs administer the majority of anesthetics.

About New York State Association of Nurse Anesthetists

NYSANA is the statewide professional association representing the interests of over 1,600 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists and Student Registered Nurse Anesthetists providing high quality, safe and cost-effective anesthesia care to residents across New York state.