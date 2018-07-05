Mystery, Strife, Struggle, Love, Deceit, and Intrigue Make End it By the Gun a Must Read

I have a problem. I am a writer that has come to realize that I should not have written my eleventh fiction story, whose success gave birth to the mess my life became.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) July 5th, 2018

“An ambitious psychological thriller that reads like a fever dream. Tailor-made for fans of Franz Kafka.” –BEST THRILLERS

“…enjoyable, entertaining, and ‘unputdownable.’” –Aidan, editor at PaperTrue

End it By the Gun by Kenechukwu Obi

Strong ambition drives Beck Blades, an aspiring writer from rural Nebraska, to become obsessed with having big Hollywood studios make movies based on his fiction stories. Taking a heavy toll on his marriage, Beck’s writing ambition soon proves hard to achieve. However, he is not a man to give up, even as rejections trail his efforts. He continues to write one fiction story after another with no breakthrough, until he writes his eleventh one, the unusual one, which grabs headlines through unexpected route. Success begins for Beck, but little does he know his female literary agent has an extra plan way beyond representation.

Copies of End it By the Gun are available at all major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Black Rose Writing

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

Contact: Christopher Miller / Social Media & Marketing Expert, Black Rose Writing

pr@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.