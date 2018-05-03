MyQ Print Management Solution is GDPR ready with the new 7.1 release

Major upgrade simplifies GDPR compliance, watermarking, terminal customization, and more

Prague, Czech Republic (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2018

MyQ, developer of the award-winning print management MyQ Solution, has rolled out major upgrade 7.1. The new upgrade makes it simpler for MyQ Solution clients to reach GDPR compliance, have a company-branded embedded terminal, and reduce the risk of a print-related data breach with document watermarking.

“We’re automating everyday tasks, making it easier for companies to do what they need to work more efficiently and more securely with the new 7.1 upgrade,” said Martin Janus, CEO of MyQ. “The new customizable MyQ Embedded Terminal makes it possible for our clients to change the look and feel of their workflow solution.”

The 7.1 upgrade was made available to MyQ Solution users on 29 April, a month before GDPR enforcement goes into effect.

Enhanced GDPR compliance

The new 7.1 makes GDPR compliance simpler for both admins and final customers. With MyQ, clients can easily remove/anonymize users, display user data, and add contacts. “MyQ automates the change of personal information, transforming this from a manual spreadsheet chore,” stated Janus. “With the ‘right to be forgotten,’ if an end user asks for deletion of their private data, it’s just one click and it’s done.” These new functions are free for all MyQ clients with valid support contracts.

Customizable MyQ Embedded Terminal

The look and feel of the MyQ Embedded Terminal can now be fully customized. Design options go more than skin deep as functionality for every single action on the terminal can be changed.

“Color and icon choice are now up to the client – as they should be,” explained Janus. “They have a choice between two option paths. First, they can choose from a free menu of predefined terminal themes and colors. Second, they can have a customized terminal built by MyQ that incorporates their specific brand-image requirements.”

Improved watermarking

Securing documents with a watermark that lists who printed it and from which printer is a useful security function for tracking documents and restricting their misuse. However, this capability often varies by the individual device and the OEM. The new 7.1 reduces operational headaches by expanding watermarking capability to all printers, regardless of their OEM.

Get the full 7.1 experience

For more information about the new and improved features in the new MyQ Solution 7.1, contact service or a sales representative at +420 228 800 697. Clients with a white-labeled variant of MyQ Solution will receive updates via their individual vendor release schedule.

About MyQ Solution

MyQ makes the award-winning, universal MyQ Solution for secure print management and workflow optimization via printers and other multi-functional devices. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, with additional branches in Austria, France, Germany, Russia, UAE, the UK, and the USA, MyQ works with the most-recognized global vendors in the printing industry. CIO Business World rates MyQ a “Top 100” Czech technology company. For more info, visit: www.myq-solution.com