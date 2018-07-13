My Flight One Announces Launch of Hotel Search Engine & Travel Blog

My Flight One helps thousands find less expensive flights from all over the world. The platform has recently expanded to include a new hotel search engine and blog.

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) July 13th, 2018

Traveling is one of life’s great adventures, but experts agree, without the right tools to turn to it can be unnecessarily expensive. My Flight One has built a reputation as a new platform that delivers one of the largest search engines for flights all over the world, helping users save both time and money. In exciting news from My Flight One, they recently announced they have expanded their website to now also include a hotel search engine, which can reveal similar levels of deals, along with a very well-written, eye-opening travel blog, sure to keep readers travel interest levels high. The enthusiasm about the new aspects of My-FlightOne.com is high.

“We have made every effort to feature all of the most popular airlines and catch the deals that would likely otherwise be missed,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “Now we are bringing the same level of value to hotel searches and our travel blog. We think users of our platform will appreciate the added attention to detail, not to mention adding cheap hotel access on top of cheap flights.”

According to My Flight One, the platforms “search and compare” option comes backed up by a special “best price guarantee”.

Most major airlines and hotels are featured including highlights like British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, Lufthansa, Emirates, and American Airlines.

Recent compelling posts on My Flight One’s new travel blog are highlighted by the potential headache-saver, “Three Things Not to Forget While Traveling”, and “Ten Tips for Traveling Luxurious While on a Budget”, which is sure to inspire more than one remarkable adventure.

For more information be sure to visit https://my-flightone.com.

My Flight One is partnered with JetRadar – one of the largest online search engines for flights all over the world. We help thousands of people compare airline prices, track down airlines special offers and book the cheapest flight tickets available. Together we are the fastest travel search engine on the web – helping users to find flights to all destinations from all the major airlines.